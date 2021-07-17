This Popular PS4 Game Is Just $1 for a Limited Time

✖

All PS4 users can currently download a popular PS4 game for $1, for a limited time, courtesy of a new PlayStation Store sale. Right now, the digital PlayStation storefront is running a few promotional sales, discounting hundreds of PS4 and PS5 games in the process, including Thomas Was Alone, which normally costs $10, but is only $0.99 until July 22.

The game -- which is available with PlayStation Now -- is a cross-buy game, which means a purchase of the PS4 version gets you the PS3 and PlayStation Vita versions as well. What it doesn't get you is a PS5 version, but it's playable on the PS5 via backward compatibility.

Developed by Bithell Games, Thomas Was Alone was a breakout hit for developer Mike Bithell back when it released back in 2012. The year it was released, it won a variety of awards, and would go on to sell over a million copies. It was also made free via PlayStation Plus, which brought a considerable deal of attention to it.

As for the game itself, Thomas Was Alone is -- as it's pitched -- a 2D platformer with a minimalist design that explores the theme of friendship. In it, you guide a group of rectangles -- literally -- through a series of obstacles. To do this, you will need to utilize the various skills of these obstacles.

"Thomas Was Alone tells the story of the world's first sentient AIs, and how they worked together to, well, not escape: Escape is a strong word. 'Emerge' might be better. 'Emerge' has an air of importance about it, while keeping the myriad plot twists and superhero origin stories you'll discover under wraps. We didn't even mention the bouncing. That'd be overkill.

