These 6 Great PS4 Games Are 85% Off for a Limited Time

There's not one, but two massive PlayStation Store sales right now. Combined, they currently are offering nearly 800 discounted PS4 games. One of these sales -- which launched just this week -- discounts every game to $20 or less. Meanwhile, the other has nearly 400 PS4 games that are "big in Japan." That said, if you're looking for the cheapest games in both sales, then this is the Internet link you want.

Below, you will find six great PS4 games all currently 85% off or more. In other words, below you'll find six games that range from $2 to $9, and all of them are quality. In fact, a few of them are some of the best games of their respective years. However, many of the games below are also quite a few years old. Why? Because you don't get brand new or recent AAA games for 85% off. There are plenty of recently released games in both the aforementioned sales, but they are nowhere near 85% off.