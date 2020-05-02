These 6 Great PS4 Games Are 85% Off for a Limited Time
There's not one, but two massive PlayStation Store sales right now. Combined, they currently are offering nearly 800 discounted PS4 games. One of these sales -- which launched just this week -- discounts every game to $20 or less. Meanwhile, the other has nearly 400 PS4 games that are "big in Japan." That said, if you're looking for the cheapest games in both sales, then this is the Internet link you want.
Below, you will find six great PS4 games all currently 85% off or more. In other words, below you'll find six games that range from $2 to $9, and all of them are quality. In fact, a few of them are some of the best games of their respective years. However, many of the games below are also quite a few years old. Why? Because you don't get brand new or recent AAA games for 85% off. There are plenty of recently released games in both the aforementioned sales, but they are nowhere near 85% off.
Hitman: Game of the Year Edition
Pitch "Experiment and have fun in the ultimate playground as Agent 47 to become the master assassin. Travel around the globe to exotic locations and eliminate your targets with everything from a katana or a sniper rifle to an exploding golf ball or some expired spaghetti sauce."
Price: $9
Onrush
Pitch: "Onrush is a new breed of high-impact, adrenaline-fuelled off-road arcade racing! It’s about speed, takedowns, and teamwork with high-tempo thrills that focus on the fun, the excitement, and the spectacular. Download now and GET READY FOR THE RUSH."
Price: $2
Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
Pitch: "The Definitive Edition of the critically acclaimed action-adventure has been rebuilt for next-gen consoles, featuring an obsessively detailed Lara and a stunningly lifelike world. Endure high-octane combat, customize weapons and gear, and overcome grueling environments to survive Lara’s first adventure."
Price: $4
Digimon World: Next Order
Pitch: "Welcome back to the Digital World! An all-new adventure & story awaits! The Digital World is in despair. Machinedramons are running rampant and causing utter chaos… the Digital World needs your help! Recruit faithful Digimon companions and meet friends along the way to help you on this epic journey."
Price: $9
Sherlock Holmes : The Devil's Daughter
Pitch: "Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter is a fantastic adventure with unique gameplay that blends investigation, action, and exploration for an extraordinary experience that will test the limits of your nerves and intelligence. Track down evil in the darkest corners of London and the human soul while playing as the great detective, as you untangle a web of intrigue leading to the final stunning revelation. Each of your deductions and actions affects the rest of the story, for better or for worse…"
Price: $7
Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition
Pitch: "A vibrant, neon city teaming with life, Hong Kong’s exotic locations and busy streets and markets hide one of the most powerful and dangerous criminal organizations in the world: the notorious Triads. Play as Wei Shen – the highly skilled undercover cop trying to take down the Triads from the inside out. You'll have to prove yourself worthy as you fight your way up the organization, taking part in brutal criminal activities without blowing your cover."
Price: $4
