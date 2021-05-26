PS4 Game Being Removed From Sale in a Few Days

✖

Another PS4 game is being removed from sale from the PlayStation Store, and it's a fairly popular game, especially within its niche genre. At the end of May, Hatoful Boyfriend: Holiday Star will no longer be available to purchase on iOS, Android, and the PlayStation Store. Word of the delisting comes the way not of the game's publisher, Devolver Digital, nor its developer, Mediatonic, but from Moa, the creator of the original Hatoful Boyfriend game, which Hatoful Boyfriend: Holiday Star is a remake of.

Taking to Twitter, Moa revealed the delisting is a result of the publishing agreement on these platforms coming to an end, which is fairly vague and begs a few questions, none of which are answered. What Mao does confirm is the game is staying up on Steam.

"Hatoful Boyfriend: Holiday Star will not be available for new customers on iOS, Android, and PS Store at the end of May," reads the statement. "Anyone who currently owns the game will continue to still own it. Steam version will stay on sale as normal. Hatoful Boyfriend: Holiday Star will be delisted from these three stores because the publishing agreements on those platforms are coming to an end. For any further questions, please ask Mediatonic (the developer of Hatoful games) I’m the original creator of the games, but I don’t have the authority to make decisions on the publish."

As noted, none of this information has come the way of Mediatonic or Devolver Digital. In fact, the pair have yet to comment on any of this. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, if you're interested in owning the game, be sure to cop it soon. It's currently still available for $10.

