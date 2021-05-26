PS5 and Xbox Series X Stealth Release Catches Fans by Surprise

✖

A new PS5 and Xbox Series X game was stealth released today. As PS5 players wait for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Horizon Forbidden West and Xbox Series X/S users wait for Halo Infinite, there's not a ton to play, especially on the former. While the PS5 has Returnal, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Demon's Souls, Xbox Series X/S doesn't have much. That said, both do have a new game to play today, though unfortunately, it's nothing super notable.

The new stealth release -- Out of Space: Console Edition -- comes the way of publisher PID Games and developer Behold Studios and only costs $9.99. As you may know, the game debuted back in February 2020, via the PC. Meanwhile, later in the same year, the game came to PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

"Out of Space: Couch Edition is a strategy local co-op game and invites you to move into a new home with your friends -- in space! Clean up, furnish the rooms and work out housekeeping systems, all while trying to get rid of pesty alien critters that are ruining your plans for a dream home. As a couch-fun game, Out of Space: Couch Edition offers short sessions so easy that anyone can just grab a controller and have fun immediately. Each match starts in a procedurally generated spaceship house that will demand your best planning and teamwork skills to become clean and comfy. You and your friends will need to generate resources, recycle trash and alien goo, buy and build new technologies, and take care of one another if you ever want to call home the mess that you got into."

For more coverage on all things PlayStation and Xbox -- including all of the latest PS5 and Xbox Series X news -- click here or check out the relevant links below: