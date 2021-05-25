PlayStation Plus Surprises Subscribers With New Free PS4 Game

✖

Sony has surprised PlayStation Plus subscribers with a new free PS4 game ahead of the reveal of June 2021's free games, which leaked yesterday. Unfortunately, if you're on PS5, Sony has nothing for you, but the game can be played on the new PlayStation console via backward compatibility. You won't be able to download the game via the PS5 console storefront, but you can via the web version of the PlayStation Store.

Whether you're using the web version or the PS4 console version, between now and June 1, you can download Capcom Arcade Stadium: Ghosts 'n Goblins, for free, as long as you're a PlayStation Plus subscriber. If you're not a PS Plus subscriber, you will need to fork over $2 to play the game.

As the name suggests, you will need Capom Arcade Stadium to play it. Fortunately, Capcom Arcade Stadium is a free download. It's also worth noting the game is included in the Capcom Arcade Stadium Packs 1, 2, and 3 bundle, which means you may already have it downloaded if you own this.

As for the game itself, Ghost 'n Goblins is a run and gun platformer developed by Capocm and created by Tokuro Fujiwara, the creator of Commando and one of the most prominent video game creators of all time. The first entry in the series of the same name, the game debuted all the way back on September 19, 1985, and at first, it was only available via the arcade.

A critical and commercial success, the game's difficulty is notorious, and it's a big reason why so many remember and revisit it to this day.

PlayStation Plus is available via the PS5, PS4, and other modern PlayStation consoles. At its cheapest rate, it runs at $60 every 12 months. For more coverage on the subscription service and all things PlayStation -- including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, and deals -- click here or check out the relevant links below: