New PlayStation Store Sale Discounts “Essential” PS4 Games

The PlayStation Store is back with another big PS4 game sale, and this week it’s discounting all of the “essential” games. In other words, the new sale features a lot of critically-acclaimed and award-winning games from the past few years, and very little filler. On top of this, there’s also discounts on 2019 releases, like Metro Exodus, Borderlands 3, Greedfall, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Need for Speed Heat, Rage 2, Man of Medan, and more. And unlike some weeks, the discounts are pretty meaty.

As always, you can find a link to the sale page at the bottom of the article, meanwhile below you can check out a curated list of the sale’s most notable discounts. In other words, if you’re looking for the best of the best deals, then just keep on reading. Not only are the sales divided into categories based on price, but they are then organized by alphabetical order, and make note of the game’s original price so you know how much you’re saving.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Under $10

ARK: ABERRATION — $9.99 — Normally $19.99

ARK: EXTINCTION — $9.99 — Normally $19.99

ARK: SCORCHED EARTH — $9.99 — Normally $19.99

ARK: SURVIVAL EVOLVED — $9.99 — Normally $49.99

BATMAN: ARKHAM KNIGHT — $9.99 — Normally $19.99

BATTLEFIELD 1 REVOLUTION — $9.99 — Normally $39.99

BRAVO TEAM — $9.99 — Normally $19.99

EA SPORTS UFC 3 — $9.99 — Normally $19.99

ERICA — $4.99 — Normally $9.99

FARPOINT — $9.99 — Normally $19.99

HIDDEN AGENDA — $4.99 — Normally $9.99

LEGO HARRY POTTER COLLECTION — $7.99 — Normally $19.99

LEGO JURASSIC WORLD — $7.99 — Normally $19.99

LEGO STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS — $7.99 — Normally $19.99

MAFIA III — $9.99 — Normally $39.99

MIDDLE-EARTH: SHADOW OF MORDOR – GAME OF THE YEAR EDITION — $9.99 — Normally $19.99

NBA 2KVR EXPERIENCE — $3.74 — Normally $14.99

THE WITCHER 3: WILD HUNT – BLOOD AND WINE — $7.99 — Normally $19.99

THE WITCHER 3: WILD HUNT – HEARTS OF STONE — $3.99 — Normally $9.99

TRIALS RISING — $9.99 — Normally $24.99 (2019 release)

UNO — $4.99 — Normally $9.99

UNTIL DAWN: RUSH OF BLOOD — $7.49 — Normally $14.99

WEREWOLVES WITHIN (VR) — $5.99 — Normally $19.99

$10 – $20

A WAY OUT — $14.99 — Normally $29.99

ASSASSIN’S CREED ORIGINS — $14.99 — Normally $59.99

ASSASSIN’S CREED ODYSSEY DELUXE EDITION — $19.99 — Normally $79.99

BLOODBORNE — $14.99 — Normally $19.99

BLOODBORNE COMPLETE EDITION BUNDLE — $17.49 — Normally $34.99

CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 4 — $19.79 — Normally $59.99

CALL OF DUTY: WWII – GOLD EDITION — $19.79 — Normally $59.99

DIABLO III: ETERNAL COLLECTION — $19.79 — Normally $59.99

DOOM VFR — $14.99 — Normally $29.99

DYING LIGHT: THE FOLLOWING – ENHANCED EDITION — $13.99 — Normally $19.99

FAR CRY 5 — $14.99 — Normally $59.99

FAR CRY PRIMAL – DIGITAL APEX EDITION — $17.49 — Normally $34.99

GRAND THEFT AUTO V — $14.99 — Normally $29.99

GRID LAUNCH EDITION — $17.99 — Normally $59.99 (2019 release)

INFAMOUS SECOND SON — $14.99 — Normally $19.99

INFAMOUS: FIRST LIGHT — $11.24 — Normally $14.99

JAK AND DAXTER BUNDLE — $19.99 — Normally $39.99

L.A. NOIRE — $19.99 — Normally $39.99

LEGO BATMAN 3: BEYOND GOTHAM DELUXE EDITION — $10.49 — Normally $34.99

LEGO MARVEL SUPER HEROES 2 DELUXE EDITION — $13.99 — Normally $34.99

LEGO MARVEL’S AVENGERS DELUXE EDITION — $11.99 — Normally $29.99

LEGO NINJAGO MOVIE VIDEOGAME — $19.99 — Normally $49.99

LEGO MOVIE 2 VIDEOGAME — $15.99 — Normally $39.99

LEGO WORLDS — $11.99 — Normally $29.99

LITTLEBIGPLANET 3 — $14.99 — Normally $19.99

MOSS (VR) — $19.79 — Normally $29.99

PLANTS VS ZOMBIES: BATTLE FOR NEIGHBORVILLE — $19.99 — Normally $39.99 (2019 release)

RATCHET & CLANK — $14.99 — Normally $19.99

RESIDENT EVIL REVELATIONS 1 AND 2 BUNDLE — $15.99 — Normally $39.99

STAR WARS BATTLEFRONT II — $12.49 — Normally $24.99

THE CREW 2 — $14.99 — Normally $59.99

THE DARK PICTURES ANTHOLOGY – MAN OF MEDAN — $17.99 — Normally $29.99 (2019 release)

THE JACKBOX PARTY PACK — $12.49 — Normally $24.99

THE JACKBOX PARTY PACK 2 — $12.49 — Normally $24.99

THE JACKBOX PARTY PACK 3 — $14.99 — Normally $24.99

THE JACKBOX PARTY PACK 4 — $14.49 — Normally $24.99

THE JACKBOX PARTY PACK 5 — $17.99 — Normally $29.99

THE JACKBOX PARTY PACK 6 — $20.99 — Normally $29.99

THE LAST OF US REMASTERED — $14.99 — Normally $19.99

THE WITCHER 3: WILD HUNT – COMPLETE EDITION — $14.99 — Normally $49.99

THE WITNESS — $15.99 — Normally $39.99

UNCHARTED 4: A THIEF’S END — $14.99 — Normally $19.99

UNTIL DAWN — $14.99 — Normally $19.99

$20 and Above

ASSASSIN’S CREED TRIPLE PACK: BLACK FLAG, UNITY, SYNDICATE — $29.69 — Normally $89.99

BORDERLANDS 2 VR — $24.99 — Normally $49.99

BORDERLANDS 3 DELUXE EDITION — $39.99 — Normally $79.99 (2019 release)

BORDERLANDS 3 SEASON PASS — $39.99 — Normally $49.99 (2019 release)

CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 4: BLACK OPS PASS — $24.99 — Normally $49.99

CRASH + SPYRO TRIPLE PLAY BUNDLE — $59.99 — Normally $99.99

CRASH BANDICOOT BUNDLE – N. SANE TRILOGY + CTR NITRO-FUELED — $41.24 — Normally $74.99

DAYZ — $29.99 — Normally $49.99 (2019 release)

DOOM + WOLFENSTEIN II BUNDLE — $34.99 — Normally $69.99

FARMING SIMULATOR 19 — $27.99 — Normally $39.99

GREEDFALL — $29.99 — Normally $49.99 (2019 release)

LEGO DC SUPER-VILLAINS DELUXE EDITION — $22.49 — Normally $74.99

LEGO MARVEL COLLECTION — $23.99 — Normally $59.99

METRO EXODUS — $23.99 — Normally $59.99 (2019 release)

METRO EXODUS EXPANSION PASS — $18.74 — Normally $24.99 (2019 release)

NEED FOR SPEED HEAT — $29.99 — Normally $59.99

NHL 20 — $23.99 — Normally $59.99

NO MAN’S SKY — $22.49 — Normally $49.99

PLANTS VS ZOMBIES: BATTLE FOR NEIGHBORVILLE DELUXE EDITION — $24.99 — Normally $49.99 (2019 release)

RAGE 2 — $29.99 — Normally $59.99 (2019 release)

RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2: ULTIMATE EDITION — $39.99 — Normally $99.99

SID MEIER’S CIVILIZATION VI — $38.99 — Normally $59.99 (2019 release)

SID MEIER’S CIVILIZATION VI EXPANSION BUNDLE — $37.49 — Normally $49.99 (2019 release)

SKRYIM SPECIAL EDITION + FALLOUT 4 G.O.T.Y. BUNDLE — $39.99 — Normally $79.99

SPYRO + CRASH REMASTERED GAME BUNDLE — $37.49 — Normally $74.99

STAR WARS JEDI: FALLEN ORDER — $44.99 — Normally $59.99 (2019 release)

STAR WARS JEDI: FALLEN ORDER DELUXE EDITION — $52.49 — Normally $69.99 (2019 release)

TOM CLANCY’S GHOST RECON BREAKPOINT GOLD EDITION — $32.99 — Normally $99.99 (2019 release)

TOM CLANCY’S GHOST RECON WILDLANDS ULTIMATE EDITION — $35.99 — Normally $119.99

TOM CLANCY’S GHOST RECON WILDLANDS YEAR 2 GOLD EDITION — $23.99 — Normally $79.99

VAMPYR — $23.99 — Normally $59.99

WWE 2K20 — $29.99 — Normally $59.99

SALE LINK

OTHER PLAYSTATION STORE SALES: