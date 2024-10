New PlayStation Store PS4 Sale Features Hundreds of Games All Under $20

PlayStation Store’s second sale of 2020 is here, and it’s another banger, with a ton of great deals on a ton of equally great PS4 games. Included in this mix are 2019 releases like Far Cry New Dawn, Outer Wilds, and World War Z, as well as classic games like Grand Theft Auto V, Batman: Arkham Knight, Dishonored 2, Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag, Dying Light, South Park: The Stick of Truth, Resident Evil 7, and many more. Beyond PlayStation 4 games, there’s also some great offers on PlayStation VR titles, however, the new sale is predominately for PS4 games.

As always, you can find the entire sale for yourself right here. Meanwhile, if you don’t have the time or desire to sift through countless games, don’t worry you don’t have to. We’ve already done that. Below, you will find a curated list of all the most notable sales, organized in alphabetical order because we love you.

ACCEL WORLD VS. SWORD ART ONLINE — $14.99 — Normally $59.99

ASSASSIN’S CREED CHRONICLES TRILOGY — $9.99 — Normally $24.99

ASSASSIN’S CREED IV BLACK FLAG — $8.99 — Normally $29.99

ASSASSIN’S CREED UNITY — 8.99 — Normally $29.99

ASSETTO CORSA — $7.49 — Normally $29.99

BATMAN: ARKHAM KNIGHT — $9.99 — Normally $19.99

BATMAN: THE ENEMY WITHIN — $4.94 — Normally $14.99

BATMAN: THE TELLTALE SERIES — $4.94 — Normally $14.99

BATTLEFIELD 1 AND TITANFALL 2 – ULTIMATE BUNDLE — $17.99 — Normally $59.99

BLACK CLOVER: QUARTET KNIGHTS — $14.99 — Normally $59.99

BRAWLOUT DELUXE EDITION — $11.99 — Normally $29.99

CALL OF CTHULHU — $9.99 — Normally $39.99

CALL OF DUTY: ADVANCED WARFARE GOLD EDITION — $19.79 — Normally $59.99

CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS III – SEASON PASS — $19.99 — Normally $49.99

CALL OF DUTY: GHOSTS – SEASON PASS 1– $9.99 — Normally $49.99

CALL OF DUTY: INFINITE WARFARE – SEASON PASS — $19.99 — Normally $49.99

CARS 3 — $15.99 — Normally $39.99

CONAN EXILES — $19.99 — Normally $49.99

DARK SOULS 2: SCHOLAR OF THE FIRST SIN — $9.99 — Normally $39.99

DEAD BY DAYLIGHT — $14.99 — Normally $29.99

DÉRACINÉ — $14.99 — Normally $19.99

DISHONORED 2 — $13.99 — Normally $39.99

DISHONORED 2: DEATH OF THE OUTSIDER — $10.49 — Normally $29.99

DRAGON AGE: INQUISITION – GAME OF THE YEAR EDITION — $9.99 — Normally $39.99

DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE — $7.99 — Normally $39.99

DYING LIGHT — $12.99 — Normally $19.99

DYING LIGHT: THE FOLLOWING — $9.99 — Normally $19.99

EA SPORTS UFC 3 — $5.99 — Normally $19.99

ELITE DANGEROUS — $11.99 — Normally $29.99

FAR CRY 4 — $19.99 — Normally $39.99

FAR CRY NEW DAWN — $15.99 — Normally $39.99 (2019 release)

FROSTPUNK: CONSOLE EDITION — $19.79 — Normally $29.99

GET EVEN — $7.49 — Normally $29.99

GHOSTBUSTERS: THE VIDEO GAME REMASTERED — $17.99 — Normally $29.99 (2019 release)

GOD EATER 2: RAGE BURST — $14.99 — Normally $59.99

GRAND THEFT AUTO V — $14.99 — Normally $29.99

GUNDAM VERSUS — $14.99 — Normally $59.99

INJUSTICE 2: LEGENDARY EDITION — $14.99 — Normally $59.99

JAGGED ALLIANCE RAGE — $10.19 — Normally $29.99

JEOPARDY! — $7.99 — Normally $19.99

JOJO’S BIZARRE ADVENTURE: EYES OF HEAVEN BUNDLE — $19.79 — Normally $59.99

KNACK — $9.99 — Normally $19.99

L.A. NOIRE — $19.99 — Normally $39.99

MAD MAX — $9.99 — Normally $19.99

MAFIA III — $9.99 — Normally $39.99

MAFIA III DELUXE EDITION — $14.99 — Normally $59.99

MASS EFFECT: ANDROMEDA STANDARD RECRUIT EDITION — $11.99 — Normally $29.99

MICRO MACHINES: WORLD SERIES — $11.99 — Normally $29.99

MIDDLE-EARTH: SHADOW OF WAR DEFINITIVE EDITION — $14.99 — Normally $59.99

MORTAL KOMBAT X — $9.99 — Normally $19.99

MOTOGP19 — $17.49 — Normally $49.99

MUDRUNNER — $8.74 — Normally $34.99

MUTANT YEAR ZERO: ROAD TO EDEN — $19.24 — Normally $34.99

MX VS ATV SUPERCROSS ENCORE — $7.49 — Normally $29.99

NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: ULTIMATE NINJA STORM 4 – DELUXE EDITION — $19.99 — Normally $79.99

NBA 2K PLAYGROUNDS 2 — $9.89 — Normally $29.99

NEW GUNDAM BREAKER — $17.99 — Normally $59.99

ONE PIECE BURNING BLOOD — $14.99 — Normally $59.99

ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 3 — $11.99 — Normally $59.99

OUTER WILDS — $19.99 — Normally $24.99 (2019 release)

OVERCOOKED! + OVERCOOKED! 2 — $17.49 — Normally $34.99

PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION — $2.99 — Normally $19.99

PLANTS VS ZOMBIES GARDEN WARFARE — $4.99 — Normally $19.99

RAYMAN LEGENDS — $4.99 — Normally $19.99

RESIDENT EVIL 7 BIOHAZARD — $14.99 — Normally $19.99

RESIDENT EVIL REVELATIONS 1 & 2 BUNDLE — $15.99 — Normally $39.99

RISE OF THE TOMB RAIDER: 20 YEAR CELEBRATION — $8.99 — Normally $59.99

RISK — $5.99 — Normally $14.99

ROCKSMITH 2014 EDITION – REMASTERED — $5.99 — Normally $19.99

SHAQ-FU: A LEGEND REBORN — $4.99 — Normally $19.99

SKULLGIRLS 2ND ENCORE — $8.74 — Normally $24.99

SLIME RANCHER: DELUXE EDITION — $17.99 — Normally $29.99

SNIPER ELITE 3 — $7.49 — $Normally 29.99

SOUTH PARK: THE STICK OF TRUTH — $11.99 — Normally $29.99

STAR TREK: BRIDGE CREW (VR) — $9.99 — Normally $24.99

STAR TREK: BRIDGE CREW THE NEXT GENERATION BUNDLE — $11.99 — Normally $29.99

STAR WARS BATTLEFRONT: SEASON PASS — $6.99 — Normally $19.99

STEEP — $9.89 — Normally $29.99

STREET FIGHTER V 7– $7.99 — Normally $19.99

SWORD ART ONLINE: HOLLOW REALIZATION — $14.99 — Normally $59.99

SWORD ART ONLINE: LOST SONG — $14.99 — Normally $59.99

TALES OF BERSERIA — $14.99 — Normally $59.99 (2019 release)

THE BARD’S TALE IV: DIRECTOR’S CUT — $17.99 — Normally $39.99

THE BIOWARE BUNDLE — $17.99 — Normally $59.99

THE BLACKOUT CLUB — $19.49 — Normally $29.99 (2019 release)

THE CREW — $9.89 — Normally $29.99

THE ESCAPISTS + THE ESCAPISTS 2 — $8.74 — Normally $34.99

THE EVIL WITHIN — $7.99 — Normally $19.99

THE EVIL WITHIN 2 — $19.79 — Normally $59.99

THE GOLF CLUB 2019 FEATURING PGA TOUR — $19.99 — Normally $49.99

THE SURGE: AUGMENTED EDITION — $13.59 — Normally $39.99

THE TECHNOMANCER — $7.99 — Normally $19.99

THE WOLF AMONG US — $4.94 — Normally $14.99

THIEF — $2.99 — Normally $19.99

TITANFALL 2 STANDARD EDITION — $7.99 — Normally 19.99

TOM CLANCY’S GHOST RECON WILDLANDS STANDARD EDITION — $14.99 — Normally $49.99

TOM CLANCY’S GHOST RECON WILDLANDS YEAR 2 GOLD EDITION — $19.99 — Normally $79.99

TOM CLANCY’S THE DIVISION — $7.99 — Normally $39.99

TONY HAWK PRO SKATER 5 — $14.99 — Normally $59.99