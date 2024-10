New PlayStation Store Sale Discounts the Best PS4 Games of 2019

The PlayStation Store is hosting a special new PS4 sale in celebration of The Game Awards 2019, which went down earlier this week. As a result, many of the best PS4 games of the year are on sale, plus a variety of games from previous years that have featured at The Game Awards at one point or another. Unfortunately though, not every great 2019 PS4 game is featured. For example, Death Stranding still hasn’t gone on digital sale. And of course, given that there’s so many 2019 games means the discounts aren’t super deep, but that’s always the case with new games.

Anyway, as always, you can find the entire sale for yourself right here. That said, if you don’t have the time or desire to sift through every discount to find the gold, don’t worry, you don’t have to. Below, you can find a list of all of the most notable discounts, organized in alphabetical order:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Anthem — $18 — Save 70 percent (2019 game)

A Plague Tale: Innocence: — $25 — Save 50 percent (2019 game)

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey — $18 — Save 70 percent

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Season Pass — $20 — Save 50 percent

Astro Bot Rescue Mission — $14 — Save 30 percent

Battlefield V Year 2 Edition — $30 — Save 40 percent

Black Desert — $15 — Save 50 percent

Borderlands 3 — $39 — Save 35 percent (2019 release)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare — $45 — Save 25 percent (2019 release)

Concrete Genie — $20 — Save 33 percent (2019 release)

Control — $39 — Save 35 percent (2019 release)

Control Season Pass — $16 — Save 35 percent (2019 release)

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled — $24 — Save 40 percent (2019 release)

Days Gone — $20 — Save 50 percent (2019 release)

Destiny 2: Forsaken — $15 — Save 40 percent

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep — $21 — Save 40 percent (2019 release)

Detroit: Become Human — $10 — Save 50 percent

Devil May Cry 5 — $20 — Save 67 percent (2019 release)

Dragon Ball FighterZ — $15 — Save 75 percent

FIFA 20 — $39 — Save 35 percent (2019 release)

Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition — $20 — Save 67 percent

Far Cry 5 — $15 — Save 75 percent

Far Cry 5 Season Pass — $15 — Save 50 percent

Far Cry New Dawn — $16 — Save 60 percent (2019 release)

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers — $20 — Save 50 percent

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition — $15 — Save 50 percent

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition — $10 — Save 50 percent

Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds — $5 — Save 50 percent

Jump force — $30 — Save 50 percent (2019 release)

Just Cause 4 – Complete Edition — $24 — Save 65 percent

Life is Strange 2 Complete Season — $20 — Save 50 percent (2019 release)

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition — $20 — Save 50 percent

Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps — $12 — Save 50 percent

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Standard Edition — $10 — Save 75 percent

Mega Man 11 — $15 — Save 50 percent

Metro Exodus — $21 — Save 60 percent (2019 release)

Metro Exodus Expansion Pass — $12 — Save 60 percent (2019 release)

MLB The Show 19 All-Star Edition — $27 — Save 33 percent (2019 release)

Monster Hunter World — $15 — Save 50 percent

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne — $30 — Save 25 percent (2019 release)

Mortal Kombat 11 — $30 — Save 50 percent (2019 release)

Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack — $20 — Save 50 percent

NBA 2K20 — $30 — Save 50 percent

Need for Speed Heat — $39 — Save 35 percent (2019 release)

Nidhogg 2 — $4 — Save 75 percent

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom — $20 — Save 66 percent

Overwatch Legendary Edition — $20 — Save 67 percent

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville — $30 — Save 25 percent (2019 release)

Project CARS 2 — $15 — Save 75 percent

Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition — $40 — Save 60 percent

Resident Evil 2 — $20 — Save 67 percent (2019 release)

Risk of Rain 2 — $20 — Save 33 percent (2019 release)

Sea of Solitude — $8 — Save 60 percent (2019 release)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition — $24 — Save 60 percent

Soulcalibur VI — $18 — Save 70 percent

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan — $20 — Save 30 percent (2019 release)

The Outer Worlds — $45 — Save 25 percent (2019 release)

The Surge 2 — $36 — Save 40 percent (2019 release

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition — $12 — Save 70 percent

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Standard Edition — $15 — Save 75 percent (2019 release)

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Year 1 Pass — $20 — Save 50 percent (2019 release)

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy — $10 — Save 50 percent

Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe Edition — $20 — Save 50 percent (2019 release)

World War Z — $18 — Save 55 percent (2019 release)

For more news, media, rumors, leaks, and information on all things PlayStation 4, click here.