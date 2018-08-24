The PlayStation 4 500 Million DualShock Controller and Headset Are Available Now

If you didn’t snag a PlayStation 4 Pro 2TB 500 Million Limited Edition console last night, you’re not alone. They sold out on Amazon, GameStop, and Best Buy in minutes. Still, there’s hope. At the time of writing, Target and Walmart haven’t put their stock up for sale, so you may have a very slim chance to get one without paying eBay markups.

However, if you miss out on the console entirely and you can’t afford the markups, you can still get a piece of the action because the 500 Million edition of the DualShock 4 and the Gold Wireless Headset went up for sale earlier than expected. The controller and the headset are still up for grabs on Amazon, Best Buy, and Gamestop. They function the same as the standard controller and headset, only with a gorgeous translucent blue shell.

Then again, you might prefer a DualShock 4 controller in Sunset Orange (or, as we like to call it, Goku Orange). How about Berry Blue? Camo perhaps? If so, those color variants are available to pre-order now with shipping slated for September 24th.

As far as the 500 Million PlayStation Gold Wireless Headset is concerned, keep in mind that Amazon Prime members can save $20 at the moment by sticking with the standard model. Aesthetics aside, it’s an awesome headset for the PS4. Features include 7.1 virtual surround sound, a hidden noise cancelling-microphone (instead of one of those annoying, ugly mics that stretch from your ear to your mouth), and a companion app that allows you to download custom game modes for PlayStation that are “specifically tuned to enhance the audio in your favorite games”.

