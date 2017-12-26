PS4 Pro vs. Xbox One X: New Video Shows Which Console Runs Recent Games Better

The debate between which console is the most powerful on the market – the Xbox One X or the PlayStation 4 Pro – continues to be a hot one, even after the Christmas season has passed. And Digital Foundry, a company usually known for their video comparisons, decided to add some fuel to the fire, with a new clip that takes a close look at what games run better on Microsoft’s advanced hardware – and which ones don’t.

The video, which you can see below, features Richard Leadbetter, director of Digital Foundry, speaking alongside reporter Dave Bierton, and discusses various games across both platforms, including popular favorites like Star Wars: Battlefront II, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Middle-Earth: Shadow of War, Hitman and Ghost Recon Wildlands, alongside a few others.

Videos by ComicBook.com

They start with Battlefront II, which was noted to have a “pretty big upgrade across the board” for both consoles, despite EA offering a little bit more of an advantage to the PlayStation 4 Pro. The game runs at 1440p on PlayStation 4 Pro, while running around 2160p on Xbox One X. “The difference on screen is pretty huge on a 4K display,” Bierton notes. The resolution still looks good on both systems, but there are some noticeable differences between the two systems.

Next up, Wolfenstein II, where the PlayStation 4 Pro version has a slight performance improvement over the Xbox One X. But, again, this doesn’t hold throughout the entire video, as some games prove to show a little bit better on Xbox One X.

These are small technicalities, of course, as the games still perform up to speed on both systems, as well as the default Xbox One S and PlayStation 4 hardware. But they can mean a world of difference when it comes to upgrading, especially if you have a new 4K television you got for the holidays that you can’t wait to break in. And some of the games, like the ones above, show stark difference, like the beautiful Rise of the Tomb Raider.

Check out the video above, and then decide what you want to go with on the 4K front – if you feel like making the upgrade.

The Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro are available now.