PlayStation Makes PS2 Classics on PS4 $5 for Limited Time

A variety of sales are live on the PlayStation Store, including a "Retro & Remasters" sale, which, as its name suggests, discounts a variety of retro and classic games available on PS4. And this brings us to this article. Right now, and until June 2, PS4 players can nab a variety of PS2 classics for $5 or less. Unfortunately, none of these games can be purchased outright on the PS5, but if you cop them on PS4, you can play them on PS5 via backward compatibility. As for the games themselves, it's a little bit of everything. Not only are a variety of genres represented, but games from both Sony itself and its partners. Further, each game is quality, hence why it was brought forward while many PS2 games were left behind by the PS2 Classics initiative. Link to the Entire Sale Below, you can check out each game. This includes not only a trailer of each game, but a description of each game, pricing information for each game, and a link to the PlayStation Store listing of each game.

Twisted Metal About: "They say the mind bends and twists in order to deal with the horrors of life… …sometimes the mind bends so much it snaps in two. The best-selling car combat game on the PlayStation 2 is now available for PlayStation 4! In the ultimate contest of wreckage and devastation, Calypso has plucked a motley crew of contestants straight from the lunatic asylum. As the carnage unfolds, so does the horrifying tale behind each of these tortured souls. Slip into their twisted minds and come out screaming for more!" Price: $4.99 LINK

Ape Escape 2 About: "Hikaru must track down the funniest 'n feistiest primates around before they can take over the world. But this time they've got some impressive new tricks down their pants…" Price: $4.99 LINK

Destroy All Humans About: "This is your chance to experience the other side of an alien invasion. Take on the role of alien Cryptosporidium 137 and terrorize the people of Earth to harvest their DNA in the most brazen action-adventure you've ever played. Take over all of humanity using a variety of alien weaponry on land or in the air. Take over all of humanity using a variety of alien weaponry such as a ray gun, an anal probe gun, the Ion Detonator, the Zap-O-Matic, the Sonic Boom, the Quantum Deconstructor, a powerful nuclear weapon that can launch radioactive bombs, and more – on land or in the air." Price: $3.99 LINK

Destroy All Humans 2 About: "Assume the role of the human-hating alien Crypto once again, in the sci-fi action-adventure spoof, bound to enslave mankind. Take revenge on humanity for destroying your mothership. 'Make War, not Love' and take on new enemies such as secret agents, giant creatures, Soviet Forces, and even ninja warriors in an expanded open-world. Price: $3.99 LINK

Primal About: "The battle to save the outside world starts within as Jen Tate—a modern-day girl—faces the demons of an immortal realm and discovers her own supernatural origin." Price: $4.99 LINK

Hot Shots Tennis About: "Welcome to Tennis, HOT SHOTS Style! Finally, a Tennis game for everyone! Filled with classic Hot Shots personality and true tennis gameplay, play against a quirky case of tennis pros challenge friends and family in singles or even 4 player doubles matches." Price: $4.99 LINK

Siren About: "Resist the Call 0:00. Midnight. A siren calls and a sea of red water mysteriously surrounds the mountain village Hanuda. Slowly, a terrible force transforms the inhabitants into shibito, undead husks of their old selves, fueled by evil and hate. Play as one of ten characters caught in a living nightmare. You have three days to learn how their paths intersect as they try to stay alive. Survival depends on your ability to 'sightjack' or the power to see through the eyes of friends and foes. There is no one hero. There is little hope. Will you resist the call of the Siren? Price: $4.99 LINK

Red Faction About: "Lured to Mars by the Ultor Corporation's promise of a better life, thousands have come to seek their fortune and work for the massive mining company. But all is not as it seems. A deadly plague is sweeping through the barracks, and miners suffer daily abuse at the hands of the Ultor guards. Is a revolution on the horizon? The Red Faction series revolutionized gaming with its Geo-Mod technology, the ability to completely alter and destroy the environment in real-time. Featuring 5 controllable vehicles, 15 weapons of mass destruction and a setting on Mars in the midst of a deadly plague and rebellion, the first game in the series is the perfect entry into a world of destruction and mayhem. Bring down the Ultor Corporation, join the revolution! Join the Red Faction! Price: $2.99 LINK