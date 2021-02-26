PlayStation Plus Surprises PS4 and PS5 Players With Unexpected Free Game

✖

PlayStation Plus, or, more specifically, Sony, has surprised PS4 and PS5 subscribers with an unexpected free game. This week, not only did Sony reveal March's free PlayStation Plus games, but it surprised subscribers by revealing one of April's free games, and luckily for subscribers, it's a good one. In March, subscribers are getting four games: Final Fantasy VII Remake, Remnant: From the Ashes, Maquette, and Farpoint. It's a great month, and it looks like April will aim to top it.

While April is more than a month away, Sony has gone ahead and revealed that when Oddworld: Soulstorm releases next month on April 6, it will be free for PlayStation Plus subscribers. Unfortunately, it looks like the freebie will be for PS5 players only. However, PS4 players can download it via the web-version of the PlayStation Store. You won't be able to play it until you get a PS5, but it will be there waiting for you when you upgrade to the newest PlayStation console.

Unfortunately, Sony didn't say a word about what other free games PlayStation Plus subscribers will be getting for the month, and this won't change until the last few days of March.

As for the game itself, it's platformer and the latest game in the long-running series that will continue from 2014's Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty and a re-imagine 1998's Oddworld: Abe's Exoddus.

With the inclusion of Oddworld: Soulstorm, it will be the second month in a row PlayStation Plus subscribers are treated with a brand new release. In March, Maquette is the brand new release. And this isn't a coincidence. According to PlayStation boss Jim Ryan, this is something Sony wants to do more going forward.

