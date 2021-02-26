God of War Artist Wows PlayStation Fans With Elon Musk Art

✖

God of War art director Raf Grassetti is one of the best and most popular artists in the video game industry. Elon Musk is the richest person in the world. Neither of these things have anything to do with each other, but today they crossed paths. Over on Instagram, the former has amassed a considerable following, and not just for his work on the PlayStation series, but for his take on a variety of iconic characters.

Last week, Grassetti's Instagram page showed off his work on iconic heroes like Spawn and Joker. This week, the God of War artist changed things up with his take on Elon Musk and the classic shot of him on The Joe Rogan Experience smoking some righteous bush. Of course, the end product is a masterpiece and a post attracting a lot of attention.

Below, you can check out the masterpiece for yourself:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raf Grassetti (@rafagrassetti)

From the look of things, this isn't the final product. If this is the case, we will be sure to update the story with whatever comes next. In the meantime, let's hope this means Elon Musk is a character in the new God of War game.

Speaking of the new God of War, series director Cory Barlog recently responded to the game's no-show at yesterday's PlayStation State of Play, asking PlayStation fans for a little bit of patience.

I don't know who needs to hear this... (certainly not me since I have never heard of it) but... WHEN. IT'S. DONE.❤️ (trust that it's what's best for everyone) pic.twitter.com/DVE6hQ9BVA — Cory Balrog 🖖 (@corybarlog) February 25, 2021

For more coverage on all things PlayStation -- including all of the latest on both the PS4 and the PS5 -- click here or check out the relevant links below: