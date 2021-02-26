Cancelled PS4 Game Back From the Grave and Releasing Next Month

✖

A cancelled PS4 game is back from the grave and releasing next month. March is going to be a relatively slow month for PS4 players. There's not a ton of substantial consequence releasing on PS4 -- or PS5 -- next month. Typically, March is a busy month for big game releases, but not this year. That said, one game PS4 players can look forward to is Postal Redux, which was cancelled for PS4 back in 2017, but is back and coming to the console via the PlayStation Store and via MD Games on March 5.

Postal Redux debuted on the scene back in 2016 via the PC and Steam. At the time, the game was supposed to come to PS4 as well, but this version was canned in 2017 after the PC version came up short on the commercial side of things. However, since then MD Games has come in and ported the game to Nintendo Switch and is now bringing the game to PS4 next month as well.

As for the game itself, it's actually a remake of 1997's Postal, an isometric top-down shooter that failed to make an impact critically and didn't light the world on fire commercially, but became a bit of a cult-classic and did well enough to spawn a series.

Over on Steam, the remake boasts a "Very Positive" Steam User Review rating with 91 percent of players reviewing the game positively across more than 1,600 reviews.

"The classic dark and surreal twin-stick isometric shooter returns with a vengeance," reads an official pitch of the game. "Postal Redux is a high-definition remake of The Postal Dude's infamous first foray into the world. Prepare to experience his psychological journey with faithfully recreated high-resolution visuals, remastered music, sounds, and dialog, and revamped and modernized gameplay. Crazed gunmen out for your blood await you around every corner. The only choice is clear: Get them before they get you. Fight back with a devastating arsenal as you make your way through a violence-stricken town. It's time to relive the madness of GOING POSTAL!"

At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of a PS5 port, but the game will be playable on the console, courtesy of backward compatibility.

