PlayStation Store Makes 90-Rated PS4 Game Just $2.49

You can download a critically-acclaimed PS4 game for just $2.49, courtesy of a new PlayStation Store sale. On top of this, its equally critically-acclaimed successor is on sale for just $4.99. In other words, you can get two critically-acclaimed PS4 games for a combined $7.50. It's hard to find one critically-acclaimed game on PS4 for $7.50, let alone two. That said, both games have been on sale before. Combine this with their high quality, and it means you may already own one or both of them.

The two games in question are Limbo and its successor Inside from Playdead Games. Both are on sale for 75 percent off until February 15. Normally to buy both you need to fork over $30, so to get both for just $7.50 is a great deal. That said, you can get the pair for even cheaper if you buy them as a bundle. On the PlayStation Store, there is a bundle option that runs at $6.99. So, if you own neither -- and want to own both -- this is actually the best option.

Released in 2010, originally as an Xbox 360 exclusive, Limbo put Playdead Games on the map, and not just because it was the debut game from the Danish studio, but because it wind up being one of the best games of its year. In fact, according to Wikipedia, it's one of the best games of all time. What else holds this honor? Its successor, Inside, which came out in 2016. It was also an Xbox exclusive when it was initially released. According to critics, Inside is a bit better, earning a 93 on Metacritic compared to Limbo's 90. That said, while Inside may rank higher on the greatest games of all time list, there's an argument to be made that Limbo is more important and impactful.

