New Video Games Out This Week: The Witcher 3, Overwatch, and More

It’s the heart of October, and before you know it, it will be Halloween again. And while October traditionally is a big month for new releases, things are a bit slow this week. However, while there aren’t a ton of notable new games dropping this week, there are some very notable ports arriving this week, including Nintendo Switch ports of one of two of some of the greatest games this generation. Beyond this, Nintendo is releasing its latest experimental project, the developers of Pokemon are releasing a new game, and Plants are once again raging war with zombies.

That said, here are the noteworthy releases dropping this week that are worth, at the very least, taking a quick peep at. As always, it’s important to remember that this isn’t an exhaustive list of new releases. If it was, this list would taking forever to go through. However, this is a list of the most salient new releases and notable ports. Further, while expansions, remasters, and remakes are included, games that are dropping into Early Access are not. Lastly, mobile games aren’t usually included, however, every now and again exceptions are made for marquee mobile releases.

PICK OF THE WEEK: Ring Fit Adventure

Pitch: “Explore a fantasy adventure world to defeat a bodybuilding dragon and his minions using real-life exercises! Traverse grass-swept plains by jogging in place, attack enemies with overhead shoulder presses, and refill your health meter by striking some yoga poses. Two new accessories, the Ring-Con and Leg Strap, measure your real-world actions and help turn them into in-game movements. With additional minigames and customizable workout routines, Ring Fit Adventure is great escape for players of all skill levels and schedules.”

Developer: Nintendo

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Release Date: October 18

Monkey King: Hero

Pitch: “Like the movie, this action-adventure game tells the story of the young monk Liuer meeting his hero Sun Wukong, but places the focus on the Monkey King himself while also introducing players to various stories and subplots not found in the movie. Together, Sun Wukong, Liuer, and Pigsy embark on a journey of adventure, while deepening the bonds of friendship between them. Players assume the role of Sun Wukong and use his mystical skills and abilities to defeat the assorted foes before them. The game immerses players in the middle of their own tale of adventure, while also enabling them to experience the rich and deep story the beloved movie is known for.”

Developer: Oasis Games

Platforms: PC and PlayStation 4

Release Date: October 17

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

Pitch: “Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville is a new game that welcomes players to Neighborville, a suburban region where the clash between flora and undead is always flourishing. PopCap is launching the next title in the beloved Plants vs. Zombies franchise with a whole new way to play ahead of launch.”

Developer: PopCap Games

Platforms: PC, PS4, and Xbox One

Release Date: October 18

Disco Elysium

Pitch: “Disco Elysium is a groundbreaking open world role playing game. You’re a detective with a unique skill system at your disposal and a whole city block to carve your path across. Interrogate unforgettable characters, crack murders or take bribes. Become a hero or an absolute disaster of a human being.”

Developer: ZA/UM

Platforms: PC

Release Date: October 15

Little Town Hero

Pitch: “The story is set in an isolated village on the edge of the world. The only gate leading outside is heavily guarded by a castle, and the villagers are not allowed to leave. Most of the villagers don’t give it a thought, and happily go on with their everyday lives. However, the protagonist is a little different from the others – he wants to see the world outside. One day, a “Monster” appears in the village, shocking everyone because until then, no one knew such creatures existed. The protagonist is able to fight it using a mysterious Red stone he found in the coalmines. In the course of his defense of the village, he gradually unravels secrets of how the stones and the monsters came to be…”

Developer: Game Freak

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Release Date: October 16

Ports Round-Up:

THE WITCHER 3: WILD HUNT:

Pitch: “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is a story-driven open world RPG set in a visually stunning fantasy universe full of meaningful choices and impactful consequences. In The Witcher, you play as professional monster hunter Geralt of Rivia tasked with finding a child of prophecy in a vast open world rich with merchant cities, pirate islands, dangerous mountain passes, and forgotten caverns to explore.”

Developer: CD Projekt Red

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Release Date: October 15

*****

OVERWATCH:

Pitch: “Join the fight for the future in the Game Awards’ winner of ‘Best Ongoing Game.’ Take your place in the world of Overwatch and choose your hero from a diverse cast of soldiers, scientists, adventurers, and oddities. Bend time, defy physics, and unleash a dizzying array of extraordinary powers and weapons. Engage your enemies in iconic locations from around the globe in the ultimate team-based shooter.”

Developer: Blizzard

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Release Date: October 15

*****

DIGIMON STORY CYBER SLEUTH: COMPLETE EDITION

Pitch: “In Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth, a bizarre encounter with a mysterious being causes you to turn into a half digital being that phases between the physical and digital world. Explore the real world and the virtual world as you gain allies, collect and train Digimon, and try to secure your physical body back! In Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory, players take the role as Keisuke, who has had his Eden account stolen. Keisuke is framed of a crime he did not commit and must prove his innocence by tracking down the culprit who stole his identity. Jump in and explore both the real and virtual world to figure out who is really behind this crime!”

Developer: Bandai Namco

Platforms: Nintendo Switch and PC

Release Date: October 18

*****

RETURN OF THE OBRA DINN:

Pitch: “In 1802, the merchant ship Obra Dinn set out from London for the Orient with over 200 tons of trade goods. Six months later it hadn’t met its rendezvous point at the Cape of Good Hope and was declared lost at sea. Early this morning of October 14th, 1807, the Obra Dinn drifted into port at Falmouth with damaged sails and no visible crew. As insurance investigator for the East India Company’s London Office, dispatch immediately to Falmouth, find means to board the ship, and prepare an assessment of damages.”

Developer: Lucas Pope

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One

Release Date: October 18

TRAVIS STRIKES AGAIN: NO MORE HEROES COMPLETE EDITION:

Pitch: “Travis is living the trailerpark dream in the rural South when Badman comes knocking to avenge his daughter, Bad Girl. It looks like Game Over for Travis when both of them are sucked into the legendary Death Drive Mk II games console. This time, the games are taking the fight to you! The characters of the Death Drive Mk II’s diverse game library aren’t going to go down without a fight! Slice your way through them with all the beam charging, pro-wrestling-finisher action you know and love – turned up to 11. Burn through your skill gauge and link special and regular attacks for some kick-ass combos! Mix-up your approach and own your playstyle. Play as Travis, Badman and – if you’re a bad enough dude – maybe Shinobu and Bad Girl, too!”

Developer: Grasshopper Manufacture

Platforms: PC and PS4

Release Date: October 17

*****

GRANDIA HD REMASTER:

Pitch: “Grandia tells the story of Justin, the protagonist, and his companions in a race against the evil Garlyle Forces to uncover the long-lost secrets of an ancient civilization. Experience the game that became an instant classic and is considered to be one of the most influential RPGs of all time.”

Developer: Game Arts and Sickhead Games

Platforms: PC

Release Date: October 15

*****

OUTER WILDS:

Pitch: “Outer Wilds is an open world mystery about a solar system trapped in an endless time loop. Welcome to the Space Program! You’re the newest recruit of Outer Wilds Ventures, a fledgling space program searching for answers in a strange, constantly evolving solar system.”

Developer: Mobius Digital

Platforms: PS4

Release Date: October 15