PS5's Price Might Have Been Revealed By New SKUs

A pair of console SKUs listed by a Spanish retailer might have revealed the price for the PlayStation 5. According to ResetEra, two consoles are listed, one at 399 Euros, and the other at 499. Those prices would equate to about the same in U.S. dollars. Presumably, these prices would be for an all-digital version of the PS5 (similar to the Xbox Series S) and a full version with a disc drive. The listings do not actually mention which consoles they are for, so fans should take this with a huge grain of salt. At the moment, however, it's the best hint at the price we might get prior to Wednesday's PS5 presentation!

If these prices prove to be correct, it would be a bit surprising. A number of analysts have predicted a $599 price point for the full console, particularly since the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will apparently sell at a decent loss for Microsoft. Additionally, $399 would make the digital version of the PS5 $100 more than the Xbox Series S, so the full version of the PS5 coming in at the same price as the Xbox Series X wouldn't make a whole lot of sense.

It will be interesting to see what role price might play in this console generation. PlayStation consoles have always outsold those of Microsoft, and Sony has two very reliable franchises appearing within the console's launch window: Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. With Halo Infinite delayed until 2021, PlayStation might have the firepower to start out strong this generation, particularly if the PS5 and Xbox Series X are priced the same. However, if Xbox Series X does end up retailing for $100 less than the PS5, things could be a bit tighter!

At the end of the day, it's all just conjecture until Sony officially announces a price point! A price and release date are expected to be revealed during Wednesday's PS5 presentation, particularly since pre-orders for Xbox will become available soon. Things are pretty competitive between the two heading into the next console generation, and it will be interesting to see what happens when the PS5 price is announced.

