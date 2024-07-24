New PS5 Firmware Update Releasing in Beta Soon

Sony has announced that it will soon be releasing a new update for the PlayStation 5 in beta this week. Within the past day, a new system patch for all PS5 consoles went live and brought with it a handful of new quality of life features. Now, it’s known that this update will be followed by a new beta iteration that is planned to bring a number of bigger improvements to the PlayStation 5 in due time.

Detailed on the PlayStation Blog, Sony revealed that it will be releasing a new console update in beta tomorrow, July 25th. This firmware will only be available to those who have opted in to take part in beta testing, which means the patch won’t be live for all PS5 users. As for what this beta will do, Sony is looking to implement personal 3D audio profiles, which work in tandem with the Pulse Elite and Pulse Explore headsets. These profiles will allow users to enhance their audio experience on the PS5 further by following a set of instructions from the console’s “3D Audio” menu to fine-tune their preferences.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Other than this, Sony is also looking to tweak how Remote Play works on PS5 consoles as well. Specifically, Sony is going to make it easier for guests to sign in on a visiting PS5 console and use it for the purposes of Remote Play. The owner of the PS5 will now be able to simply choose which users they want to grant access to Remote Play via a new list of options in the Settings menu.

Lastly, one specific feature will come with this beta update for those who own the PS5 Slim. Sony is introducing adaptive charging, which means that power will no longer run to your various controllers once they have finished charging. This allows the PS5 to draw less power than it needs to while in its rest mode, which is a net positive for those looking to make some cuts (albeit very small) to their electric bill.

How do you feel about these forthcoming changes to the PS5 that are releasing in beta? And what else would you like to see Sony implement on the console next? Be sure to let me know over on social media at @MooreMan12.