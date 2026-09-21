Ubisoft AAA Action Game Now Available for Free for Everyone

A Ubisoft game, a AAA action game released in 2017, is now available for free for everyone, assuming you have the hardware — a PC — to run it. When you think of 2017, you probably think of Nintendo, because the Nintendo Switch, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Super Mario Odyssey headlined the year. There were also PUBG, Persona 5, Horizon Zero Dawn, Wolfenstein II, NieR Automata, Destiny 2, Cuphead, Resident Evil 7, Call of Duty: WWII, Star Wars: Battlefront II, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe as some of the other biggest highlights. It was a pretty great year, if not one of the best of that generation. It was also when Ubisoft was more experimental than it is now.

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In recent years, Ubisoft has focused on its biggest IP, but in 2017, and the years prior, it was more experimental and making new IP. One of these IPs is For Honor. 9 years later, Ubisoft is giving away the game on PC for free. The offer has specifically been made available on the Ubisoft Store until September 28. Of course, For Honor is nowhere near as popular as it was at its peak, which was between 2017 and 2018, but it’s still being played. To this end, on Steam, it peaked at 8,000 concurrent users. That’s solid considering its age. This is to say, there is still a large enough player base to jump in and play in 2026. Meanwhile, the new free giveaway accompanies a huge 40th anniversary sale that discounts games to just a few dollars.

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2017 Action Game Still Going in 2026

For Honor, for those who do not know, is a historical action game and a multiplayer game, where players choose from five factions: Knights, Samurai, Vikings, Outlanders, and Wu-Lin, and go to war against each other.

Upon release, it earned a Metacritic range of 75 to 79, a solid return for a new multiplayer IP. That said, while the game is primarily a multiplayer game, there is a single-player story campaign. Meanwhile, in addition to PvP, its online offering includes PvE content. And it all holds up pretty well. In 2017, it was visually one of the better-looking games, which has helped it age better than some other games from its year. That said, if you check its user review scores, they remain mixed, just like they were at launch. So, while there is enough to the game to keep players for almost a decade, it’s certainly not everyone’s cup of tea. Whatever the case, it’s free, down from its normal $30 price point, so there’s not much to lose other than time checking it out.