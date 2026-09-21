Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire Switch Ports Seemingly Teased to Release Soon

A new post on social media may have just teased new ports of Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire for Nintendo Switch platforms. Following the launch of Pokemon FireRed and LeafGreen on Switch earlier this year, fans made it known widely that they’d like to see more releases of older Pokemon games in this same manner. While Nintendo and The Pokemon Company didn’t go on to state that as much would be happening, rumors in recent months have suggested that this is the plan, with Ruby, Sapphire, and Emerald next set to get new Switch ports of their own. Now, prior to an official confirmation, a new reveal may have been our first news that such releases are imminent.

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In a message shared to an official Pokemon account, footage of Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire was shown that shows the character Mr. Briney chasing his Wingull, named Peeko, throughout his home. Although this footage doesn’t mean a lot on its own, many Pokemon fans were quick to notice that the visual fidelity of this gameplay seems to be of a much higher quality than what’s seen in the original version on Game Boy Advance. As such, the implication is that this video was captured from a new emulated port of Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire for Nintendo Switch, even if The Pokemon Company didn’t clearly convey this.

You can check out the footage in question for yourself right here:

“The color is way too vibrant,” said user @kikucheat303 in response. “It’s the Ruby [and] Sapphire Switch version, no doubt about it.”

Based on previous rumors, it’s been claimed that Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire will be getting a new release on Nintendo Switch in September or October of this year. If true, it would make a ton of sense for The Pokemon Company to be teasing these new releases in a subtle manner since their arrival would be so close.

As for when such an announcement of these ports could be happening, it’s possible that we could learn more in the coming days. With FireRed and LeafGreen on Switch, Nintendo and The Pokemon Company announced these re-releases one week in advance of them landing on the eShop. A similar strategy would undoubtedly happen with Ruby and Sapphire on Switch, which could lead to Nintendo unveiling a trailer for the ports at some point this week prior to them becoming available in late September or early October.

For now, though, it’s worth stressing that this situation is nothing more than fan speculation. If we do learn anything in an official capacity regarding these Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire re-releases, we’ll be sure to bring you that news here on ComicBook as soon as we hear more.