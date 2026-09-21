Two SNES Exclusive RPGs Officially Returning in 2027

An SNES exclusive game, an RPG to be more precise, and its sequel are officially returning in 2027 with a new re-release that bundles the pair of games and brings them to modern hardware for the first time. The new release doesn’t have an exact release date, just this 2027 window. There is word of platforms, though. To this end, the two-game package has been announced for Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PC, and PS5. While there is word of a Nintendo Switch version, there is no word of the PlayStation equivalent, aka PS4 version. Meanwhile, there is no word at all of any Xbox version.

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More precisely, Japanese developer Taito has announced that, with the aid of publisher Clear River Games, it is re-releasing both Lufia & the Fortress of Doom and its sequel, Lufia II: Rise of the Sinistrals, as Lufia I & II: The Sinistrals Saga for the aforementioned platforms. It appears these are just ports, presumably enhanced ports, and not remasters. They are certainly not remakes. Whatever the case, there is an announcement trailer that can be viewed below.

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Two Forgotten SNES JRPGs

As you would expect, fans of these two classic SNES RPGs are over the moon to see them return. Years ago, re-releases like this would seem incredibly far-fetched, but in the era where the entire SNES catalog is being nostalgically mined for ports, remasters, and remakes, it’s not very surprising to see these two niche games return.

To this end, the trailer above has over 3,500 likes and just 22 dislikes. Naturally, the comment section is brimming with excited nostalgic fans.

“No way, first Terranigma and now those!? These are my favourite RPGs! Holy,” reads the top comment. Another adds: “Clear River Games over here doing the most for classic, beloved, and rare SNES RPGs!”

A third comment further drives home the point: “I’d never heard of Clear River Games before, but now they’re bringing back some of the greatest games from my childhood.”

For those unfamiliar with the pair of games, Lufia & the Fortress of Doom is a JRPG released in 1993 for the SNES by Neverland and Taito, the following of which hasn’t existed since 2013. Upon release, it was generally well received, but by SNES JRPG standards, it was certainly a more niche release. Lufia II: Rise of the Sinistrals, meanwhile, is its 1995 sequel, though it didn’t come west until 1996. It is also an SNES exclusive, and a fairly niche one at that, but is generally considered the better of the two games, and quietly one of the better RPGs of 1995. While the first game hasn’t been re-released, this sequel was reimagined in 2010 by Square Enix in the form of the Nintendo DS exclusive Lufia: Curse of the Sinistrals.

If neither of these tickles your SNES nostalgia, as alluded to, there is a lot of it right now. In fact, just last week another SNES game and its sequel were announced to return next year, but as remakes.