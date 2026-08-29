PS5 Console Exclusive Free on PS Store for 48 Hours

A PS5 console exclusive is free on the PlayStation Store for roughly the next 48 hours. When PlayStation exclusive is mentioned, games and series like God of War, The Last of Us, Uncharted, Horizon, Gran Turismo, or Ratchet & Clank may come to mind. And for good reason, but seldom are these games given away for free, unless it is with PS Plus. This PlayStation console exclusive isn’t as noteworthy, but no PS Plus is needed. What PlayStation fans on PS5 and PS4 do need to do is act before August 31, because come August 31, the free game is going to be delisted on all platforms, including the PlayStation Store.

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Back in 2023, developer Voices of the Forgotten and publisher Arcade Distellery combined to release a free game called The Light in the Darkness on PC and PS5. Sometime in September, a Director’s Cut version will replace it. This version will also be free. When in September has not been disclosed. In the meantime, it is worth adding The Light in the Darkness to your PSN library since it’s free. Alternatively, you could just wait for the Director’s Cut, which the aforementioned developer promises is “the original vision” they weren’t able to do with the original release.

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As for the game itself, it is pitched as an educational game by its creator, Luc Bernard. In it, the story of a Polish-Jewish family during the holocaust in Nazi-occupied France is told. Meanwhile, gameplay consists of interactive storytelling blended together with historical material to create both an education and an emotional, narrative-driven experience.

Is it any good? Well, it is important to keep in mind that it is free and designed to be educational. That said, on Steam it has a 78% user review score after 65 user reviews. It’s much more popular on the PlayStation Store, though, as evidenced by its more than 4,000 user reviews. On here, it has a 3.45-out-of-5-star rating. About half of all user reviews for the game on the PS Store award it a perfect 5/5.

“The game developers did a really great job on the game in general, especially the cut scenes,” reads one of these user reviews. “I want to thank the developers for this beautiful view of a part of history (beautiful in an emotional way).

Another user review adds: “There are very few games that affect me in the way that Light in the Darkness does. I was unsure of what to expect when I heard of a game dealing with this subject matter in such a serious way, but it has exceeded my expectations on every front.”

It is worth noting that while educational, the game has an emotional narrative that can weigh heavily. Those who do check it out should expect a runtime of about a couple of hours.

Speaking of new and free on PS5, there is a new open-world survival game just released on PS5 that is free to download, and it is proving quite popular. Spoilers: it’s Once Human.