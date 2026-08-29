Free Open-World Survival Game Now Available on PS5

A free open-world survival game is now available on PS5 after a two-year wait. The game in question — a post-apocalyptic third-person open-world multiplayer game that blends survival gameplay with looter shooter gameplay — released back in 2024, but only on PC. Now, two years later, it is finally on console, and PS5 users appear to be, by and large, enjoying it, or at least this is what its 3.83 out of 5 stars on the PlayStation Store after more than 3,000 user reviews suggest. In particular, this is a decent score for a free-to-play game, which typically trend lower in this regard.

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As of this week, PS5 and PS5 Pro users — but not PS4 users, as there is no PS4 version of the game — can download Starry Studio’s Once Human for free as a free-to-play game. On the PlayStation Store, there are options to spend all the way up to $100 on in-game currency, so there are plenty of microtransactions and the game is designed to encourage spending, but the vast majority of user reviews note the game is not pay-to-win like many other games in the genre. And this is reflected in its decent PlayStation Store review score, as well as its 80% approval rating on Steam, which is enough to net it a “Very Positive” rating. This is the second highest rating possible on the platform, and more insightful than its rating on the PlayStation Store because it’s been on Steam for two years, and in this two years has amassed over 88,000 user reviews. In other words, there is a much larger sample size, which makes its final score more accurate.

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A Post-Apocalyptic Third-Person Open-World Looter Shooter Meets Survival Game

For those just learning about Once Human, it is the debut release from Starry Studio, who has brought the game to market with Netease Games. In the game, you wake up in the middle of nowhere in a strange, post-apocalyptic future where monstrous enemies savage the land. Once you merely human, but now you have the power to remake the world, but you will need to team up with others to do so.

“Really fun exploration, gorgeous graphics, and so much you can build and do within the game,” reads one of the aforementioned user reviews. Another user review adds: “Once Human is a good game because it combines a bizarre, supernatural open world with deep survival-crafting and a accessible free-to-play mode.”

If this new PS5 game doesn’t tickle your fancy, of ir you previously played it on PC, there are other new options. To this end, the best-selling game right now is a new Star Wars game, which, among other platforms, is available on PS5. It’s not free, though.