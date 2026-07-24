PS2 Game Gets First Re-Release Ever on PS5 With New Feature After 22 Years

A PS2 game has received its first re-release on PlayStation since its original release in 2004 on the PS2 and original Xbox. More than this, not only has the PS2 game been released on PS5 and PS4, but it is available with PS Plus Premium, which is noteworthy because this PS2 classic is more than most PS2 games released on the PS Store, with its $20 purchase point. Even more than this, the PS2 game has returned with a brand new feature.

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More specifically, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment — the original game was developed and published by Midway — has released Psi-Ops: The Mindgate Conspiracy on the PlayStation Store. And despite a more expensive price tag, PS5 and PS4 users are enjoying it. We know this because after 295 user reviews, it has a 4.71 out of 5 star rating. For those accustomed to Metacritic and the 100-point scale, this is a score of 94. This is about 10 points higher than the game’s score — 84 — with critics 22 years ago. To this end, 87% of user reviews on the PS Store have awarded it a 5/5. The next most common review is 4/5, with 6% of the share.

A PS2 Cult-Classic Returns

Psi-Ops: The Mindgate Conspiracy is notably a one-off game that is unlikely to ever be revived in a meaningful way; however, for this release, Warner Bros. and PlayStation have updated it with Trophies. This is the first time the game has had Trophies, as they didn’t exist on PS2. The Trophies notably include a Platinum Trophy.

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As for the game, for those who are just learning about it, you step into the shoes of elite agent Nick Scryer, armed with psychic powers, who must unravel a shadowy conspiracy within the Mindgate Project, which you are a product of. Gameplay is a mix between a run-and-gun third-person shooter and an action-adventure game, with a big emphasis on the psychic powers, of course.

Those who fork over $20 to the PlayStation Store or download it for free via PlayStation Plus Premium should expect to sit down with the 22-year-old PS2 classic for about 12 to 14 hours. This is on average, of course. Some may come in a bit quicker than this, while others may go a bit longer.

Psi-Ops: The Mindgate Conspiracy doesn’t hold up terribly well if not underpinned by nostalgia; however, given it is a standalone game, it is easy to get into in 2026. Those without experience playing PS2 shooters may find its controls obtuse, though. Meanwhile, if it doesn’t tickle the PS2 nostalgia in the right spot, the good news is that it’s not the only PS2 game to be re-released on PS4 and PS5 recently.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.