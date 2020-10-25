PS5 Games Are Already Going Live on Sony Servers

✖

With just a few short weeks to go before the PlayStation 5's release, Sony has started to add multiple titles for the system to its servers. Obviously, these games won't be available until launch, but it's just one of the many ways that the company seems to be working behind-the-scenes to get things ready. The information comes from the PSN Releases Twitter account, which tracks every addition made to PlayStation Network. According to the account, Destruction All-Stars, Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, Hitman 3, Far Cry 6, Demon's Souls, and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War have all been added, thus far.

Before the PS5 can release, a lot of things must happen behind-the-scenes, so it's not surprising to see some of these games already being added to Sony's servers. It stands to reason that several other games will be added over the coming days, in order to make sure that gamers can download these titles on launch day. This is especially important this generation, since many PlayStation fans will be going with the all-digital version of the PS5 console. In order to ensure that those players won't run into any technical difficulties on launch day, it's imperative to have all of the potential issues determined well ahead of time!

One of the most interesting things about this upcoming console generation has been seeing the various ways that Sony and Microsoft are preparing for the next-gen releases. Previous console generations saw a much greater separation between the current and next-gen systems, but things are quite a bit different this time around. As such, fans have gotten a much closer glimpse at the ways both companies are preparing their online stores, user interfaces, and more. Similarly, many games will see upgrades on the next-gen consoles, so developers have a lot of work to do, in order to get things ready. It's been a long wait for fans, but an end is nearly in sight!

PlayStation 5 will release on November 12th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the console right here.

