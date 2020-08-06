PlayStation Reveals 4 New PS5 Games

Today during a new State of Play, Sony showcased a variety of PS4 games, and even revealed a few PS5 games as well. Unlike June's big PS5 games event, today's reveals were smaller and less consequential, but we do now know four more games coming to PS5 than we did before. Unfortunately, we don't have a release date for any of the four games, but we do know one of them is releasing later this year, meaning it may very well be a launch title. More specifically, today Sony and its various partners revealed the following four games for PS5: Temtem, Hood: Outlaws & Legends, Braid Anniversary Edition, and The Pathless. The most former is a Pokemon-like MMO that released earlier this year to considerable acclaim and attention. Meanwhile, Hood: Outlaws & Legends is the latest game from the developer of Crackdown 3. Brain Anniversary Edition is a remaster of the indie classic Braid. And The Pathless is the new game from Giant Squid, the makers of Abzu. Below, you can check out and read more about all four PS4 games:

HOOD: OUTLAWS & LEGENDS Description: "We are all Outlaws… but some of us will become Legends. Faced with a merciless, unchecked state, rebels and rogues from every corner battle to claim their place among legends. To win influence with an oppressed people, rival gangs now compete in daring heists to hit the wealthy where it hurts. Folk hero or gold-hungry outlaw, only the best will escape with hard-earned riches. Gather your team of outlaws and attempt to steal treasure from an oppressive government in a dark and violent, medieval world. Two teams of players compete to execute the perfect heist, in environments patrolled by deadly AI guards. Utilize the unique skills and mystical abilities of each character, moving in stealth to steal treasures unseen or dominating through loud and brutal combat. Blood will be spilled. Riches will be stolen. Legends will be reborn." Release Date: 2021 prevnext

TEMTEM Description: "Temtem is a massively multiplayer creature-collection adventure. Seek adventure in the lovely Airborne Archipelago alongside your Temtem squad. Catch every Temtem, battle other tamers, customize your house, join a friend's adventure or explore the dynamic online world." Release Date: 2021 prevnext

BRAID Description: "Braid is a puzzle-platformer, drawn in a painterly style, where you can manipulate the flow of time in strange and unusual ways. From a house in the city, journey to a series of worlds and solve puzzles to rescue an abducted princess. In each world, you have a different power to affect the way time behaves, and it is time's strangeness that creates the puzzles. The time behaviors include: the ability to rewind, objects that are immune to being rewound, time that is tied to space, parallel realities, time dilation, and perhaps more. Braid treats your time and attention as precious; there is no filler in this game. Every puzzle shows you something new and interesting about the game world." Release Date: 2021 prevnext