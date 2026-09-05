N64 Exclusive Game Now Available on PS5 for $3

An N64 exclusive is now available on PS5 for $3 via the PlayStation Store. The same also applies to PS4 users because there is also a PS4 version of the N64 game in question, which is a first-person shooter from 1997. The game in question was completely an N64 exclusive when it was released, but later in the same year it came to PC. Then, it was a console exclusive until it was remastered in 2018 for the Xbox One. Then this remaster came to Nintendo Switch and PS4 in 2019 and 2021, respectively. A few years later, in 2025, an upgraded version of this remaster came to PS5 and Xbox Series X. Now, a year after this, it’s available for $3 on the PlayStation Store until September 10, courtesy of a new sale.

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The N64 game in question was specifically released on March 4, 1997, by developer Iguana Entertainment and publisher Acclaim Entertainment, both of which no longer exist, which is why the remaster was handled by Nightdive Studios, a team that specializes in remastering nostalgic games from yesteryear. This game is Turok: Dinosaur Hunter, the first game in the Turok series, which itself was inspired by the comic book series of the same name from Valiant Comics that dates back to the 1950s. For those unfamiliar with the series, the core trilogy ran from 1997 to 2000, with a multiplayer spin-off in between in 1999. Then in 2008, the series unsuccessfully rebooted, and it’s been dormant ever since. That said, the series is set to return in 2027 with the release of Turok: Origins, which will attempt a second reboot of the first-person shooter series.

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1997 First-Person Shooter

For those unfamiliar with the N64 game, you play as a time-traveling warrior named Turok who finds himself thrust into a savage land being torn apart by conflict thanks to an evil overlord known as The Campaigner, who is attempting to shred the fabric of time to rule the universe with the power of an ancient artifact. You have to stop him.

Does Turok hold up in 2026? Well, the remaster helps a lot, but even with the remaster, it’s very dated. 3D first-person shooters had only been around for a handful of years at this point, and it shows. If you played it back in the day or grew up on first-person shooters from this era, it’s a nostalgic blast. If you don’t check either of these boxes, it’s a hard revisit.

Those who decide to pick it up now that it is on PS5 for just $3 should expect a game that is about 7 to 11 hours. The bottom end of this range represents a focus just on the main campaign, while the top end represents a completionist playthrough.