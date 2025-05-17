Highly Rated Nintendo Switch Exclusive Stealth Released on PS5

A highly rated and fan-favorite Nintendo Switch console exclusive has been stealth released on both PS4 and PS5 via the PlayStation Store. The Nintendo Switch game in question notably has a score of 88 on Metacritic and an even more impressive user review score on Steam, the only other platform it is available on. On Steam, the game has an “Overwhelmingly Positive” rating thanks to 96 percent of 2,863 user reviews rating the game positively. This is the highest rating a game can earn on Steam.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Out of nowhere, Shadows Over Loathing is now available on PS4 and PS5, via a $22.99 purchase on the PlayStation Store. For those unfamiliar with this game, it debuted back in 2022 via developer Asymmetric, who also published the game. Shadows Over Loathing is notably the sophomore effort from the studio, which previously put out West of Loathing in 2017. This game is a follow-up to West of Loathing, but not a direct sequel in the sense you need to play the first game to understand what is going on in the follow-up

As noted, previously the game has only been available on Nintendo Switch and PC. It still has not come to Xbox consoles, but it is now on PS4 and PS5. And so far, PlayStation users are loving it, or at least that is what its perfect user review score on the PlayStation Store suggests.

“Your Uncle Murray has requested your aid at his antique shop in Ocean City, but upon your arrival the old man is nowhere to be found,” reads an official description of the game, for those unfamiliar with it. “Your investigation into his disappearance and the artifacts he’s been collecting takes a turn when you stumble across some shadowy plots (and a bunch of squirming eldritch tentacles) that threaten to bring about the end of the world.”

Play video

Those that decide to pick up Shadows Over Loathing on PS5 or PS5 Pro — or PS4 — should expect to put somewhere close to 15 hours into the game just to see its main story. Those that want to also experience the game’s side content will need closer to 20 hours with the game or maybe a few hours more than this. Completionists on the other hand will need more like roughly 30 hours with the RPG.

