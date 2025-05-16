PlayStation Plus Subscribers Threaten to Cancel After Controversial Update

PlayStation Plus subscribers are threatening Sony that they will cancel their subscriptions following a new, controversial update. As you may know, there are three tiers of PS Plus: PS Plus Essential, PS Plus Extra, and PS Plus Premium. Only one of these PS Plus tiers grants access to an evolving library of PS3, PS2, PS1, and PSP games, and that is PlayStation Plus Premium. Free and unlimited access to this library of PlayStation classics from yesteryear is the main appeal of PS Plus Premium, and typically Sony expands and freshens the library by adding at least two PS Plus Premium classics every month. For the month of May though, there is only one addition, and subscribers are not happy about it.

May’s free PlayStation Plus Premium game, more specifically, is Battle Engine Aquila, a fairly obscure PS2 release from 2003. This is a somewhat underwhelming pick for many PlayStation fans, and the fact it is the only PS Plus Premium game this month makes the whole matter all the more worse.

To this end, over on the PlayStation Plus Reddit page — and elsewhere — PS Plus subscribers across PS4 and PS5 are not happy, and in some cases are threatening to cancel their subscriptions.

“I hope they are saving the games for days of play because I refuse to believe they would put one unknown game in Premium,” reads one of the comments. “Very concerning, I’ll drop the premium subscription if that’s the new standard,” reads another comment about the situation.

A third comment further adds: “Yeah I’m definitely letting my subscription expire in June, what a let down.”

Whether one PlayStation Plus Premium game is going to be the standard going forward remains to be seen, but if it is, it looks like Sony is going to lose some subscribers. That said, at the moment of publishing, Sony has not spoken on the backlash nor provided any clarity on what the future of PS Plus Premium is going forward. If this changes we will update the story accordingly.

