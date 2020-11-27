PlayStation Reportedly Censoring PS5 Users on Twitter

✖

PlayStation is reportedly censoring PS5 users on Twitter. Over the course of the PS4 generation, Sony came under fire from some PlayStation gamers for censoring sexual content in a few different games. Continuing this streak of censorship, it's now censoring PS5 users on Twitter, or at least that's what new reports claim. More specifically, users are reporting that the PS5's share functionality comes equipped with a built-in profanity filter that prohibits users from using certain words when tweeting from their PS5 by blocking the publication of the tweet until the word is removed. Adding to this, apparently, the filter is broken, with one user providing a concrete example of a tweet being flagged for containing problematic language, except it doesn't contain any profanity whatsoever.

Reports of the filter can be found from Twitter to Reddit, but the best example comes way of Patrick Beja. Taking to the former social media platform, Beja revealed that when trying to share a post about Astro's Playroom, full of PG praise for the game and Sony, the PS5 blocked its publication, citing issues with the text.

As you can see below, the tweet has zero profanity, though it's possible "torrent" is triggering the filter, though, for now, this is just a theory.

I wanted to share a screenshot of the wonderful Astro’s Playroom but the PS5 asks me to “remove profanity to continue”..... not sure what the profanity is! Marketing maybe?? 😄 Anyway, it’s still a delightful game. 😁#PS5Share #ASTROsPLAYROOM pic.twitter.com/22Bg1dJfF0 — Patrick Beja (@NotPatrick) November 21, 2020

Oddly enough, there's no mention of this feature within the parental controls, which suggests it can not be removed.

