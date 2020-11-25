PS5 Rumor Leaks Two Huge Exclusive Games Ahead of Reveal

✖

According to a new PS5 rumor, PlayStation has secured exclusivity for two major games. One of these games is a remake of Metal Gear Solid, which is allegedly in development at Bluepoint Games, the studio that just released the impressive remake of Demon's Souls. This isn't the first time we've heard about a Metal Gear Solid remake, and when we've heard about it in the past, it's been mentioned as a possible PS5 exclusive. The second of these two games we've heard even more about, and that's a reboot of Silent Hill, which was one of the first PS5 exclusives we heard about, but so far, we haven't seen it yet.

As for the rumor, it comes way of Moore's Law Is Dead, an insider who has provided accurate scoops in the past. For example, they relayed word of a new God of War game coming in 2021 before Sony made the official announcement a couple of months ago and before any other "insider" or "leaker" was talking about the game. Despite this, others aren't very convinced with the insider's track-record or the claim being made, even if it's all stuff we've heard about before, and in the case of Silent Hill, have heard from multiple sources.

I've maintained since the jump that PlayStation is working with Konami on Silent Hill, but that's all I've heard. The prevailing rumor is that it will reboot the series and has brought on the game's original creators as development leads. There have also been rumors that Kojima's canceled Silent Hills game -- famously known as P.T. -- is being revived.

While I have heard about Silent Hills, and while I believe we will hear about it sooner rather than later, I've heard nothing about a remake of Metal Gear Solid.

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt. Not only is nothing here official, but even if it's all 100 percent accurate, it's also subject to change.

At the moment of publishing, neither Konami nor Sony Interactive Entertainment have commented on this latest rumor, and it's unlikely either will, as neither have commented on any of the previous rumors about these two projects. However, if this changes, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided.

