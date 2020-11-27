ComicBook.com's 2020 Holiday Gift Guide for PlayStation

With the Black Friday rush underway in many places long before the actual shopping holiday, it’s now officially time to start thinking of holiday gifts for the rest of the year. For those who either have a PlayStation 4 or a PlayStation 5 or at least have an interest in getting a console from either generation, 2020 has been a particularly good year for not only games but hardware as well. Considering how much has come out this year despite development complications stemming from new working conditions, there’s a lot to look through if you’re buying something for your own setup or are planning on getting something for a PlayStation fan. To help with that dilemma, we here at ComicBook.com have prepared a PlayStation-focused gift guide to round up some of the best options to consider for anyone needing a gift this year. PlayStation owners’ needs and wants will differ depending on what kinds of setups they have at their disposal already, so we’ve tried to encompass a number of different scenarios based on what people might be looking for. Several of the items may only be available for the PlayStation 5 though, so be sure to take note of what’s compatible with the different generations of consoles so that you or someone else isn’t stuck with something that won’t be of any use. Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured herein, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

The Essentials: PlayStation Plus & PlayStation Store Gift Card (Photo: Sony) Aside from starting with the console itself, the next two things that should be on the top of your list are a pair of gifts that anyone can use: A PlayStation Plus subscription and a PlayStation Store gift card. The first will let you or whoever gets it play any owned PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 game online while the gift card will give them the freedom to purchase whatever they want from the Digital Store. The best part about these gifts besides their timelessness is that you can get different versions of them depending on what people need. Subscriptions for PlayStation Plus vary depending on how long you want the subscription to last, but the best bet is always a 12-month subscription. Both the PlayStation Plus subscriptions and the PlayStation Store gift cards will stack in players' accounts if they already have an active subscription or funds, so there's really no way you can go wrong with these options. Where to Buy: You can find the best PlayStation Plus deals going via Amazon and third party sellers right here. PlayStation Store gift cards are available in several denominations here on Amazon. Price: Varies

PlayStation Now Subscription (Photo: Sony) This option is a subscription program just like PlayStation Plus and could arguably be considered an essential as well, but if you've already got a decent library of PlayStation games, you may not get as much use out of it. For those whose collections are slim or those who are starting fresh with a new console though, PlayStation Now is certainly something to look into. By subscribing to PlayStation Now for however long you'd like, you get access to a bunch of first and third-party games that are available on the PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation 5 via backwards compatibility in many cases. These games come and go from the subscription, so while there's no guarantee that your favorite will be playable there forever, it'll stick around long enough for you to get some use out of. Where to Buy: Amazon Price: $45 (25% off) for Black Friday

DualSense Controller (Photo: Sony) If you're one of the ones that got a PlayStation 5 or a PlayStation 5 Digital Edition already, the console came with one DualSense controller to get you started. The DualSense has a bunch of neat features like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers as well as a totally different feel to it compared to the DualShock 4 from before, but like any controller, it's subjected to the limits of its batteries. It'll last a while before dying, but if you want to make sure you don't run into any issues where you have to wait for it to charge, it'd be smart to pick up another DualSense controller. Not only will you have a backup for when you need it, you'll also be prepped for any couch co-op that may come about while using your PlayStation 5. Finding these in stock somewhere can be a tricky task, but they're at least more accessible than the consoles themselves. This controller is only compatible with the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Editions as well, so don't get this if you aren't planning on upgrading. Where to Buy: Amazon Price: $69.96

DualSense Controller Charging Stand (Photo: Sony) Whether you've got one DualSense controller or a pair of them, a charging stand for the devices isn't a bad idea. Though you of course won't be able to use the controller while it's charging like you would if it were hooked up to your console via a USB connection, you'll be able to conveniently charge the controllers in different locations without having them shackled to the console. If you are planning on getting another DualSense controller like we suggested, you'll eventually want one of these anyway to be able to easily charge both of the controllers at once, so consider getting one of the charging stations for the DualSense if you can find it. Where to Buy: Amazon Price: $29.99

New PlayStation 5 Games: Demon's Souls and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Photo: Sony) If you've got your consoles, your subscriptions, and your controllers in order, you can move onto the good stuff: The Games. While the launch lineups for any new generation of console only feature a couple of games that take advantage of the next-gen capabilities, PlayStation had some good ones this year that should make any PlayStation 5 owner happy. Two standout suggestions for PlayStation exclusives are the Demon's Souls remake and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The remade Souls game is only on the PlayStation 5 while the Marvel's Spider-Man follow-up is on both the PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation 5, but you'll get the most out of it on the newer console. Don't expect to find deals on these games since they just launched, but they're excellent examples of what the new consoles are capable of. Where to Buy: Amazon: Demon's Souls / Spider-Man: Miles Morales Price: $50 - $70

PlayStation Hits Games for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 (Photo: Sony) Whether you have a new PlayStation 5 or not, the PlayStation Hits collection is always something that any PlayStation fan can fall back on so long as they have a PlayStation 4 or something newer. All of the games in the PlayStation Hits collection are compatible on the older console and the newer ones, and best of all, they've dropped to some low prices because of their age. Don't be tricked into thinking these games are too old or not worth playing though. Games like God of War, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, and Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition are all part of the PlayStation Hits collection. These games start at $19.99, but if you're buying one or a few for the holidays, you can get them for half that price. Where to Buy: Amazon Price: Prices vary

PlayStation VR Marvel's Iron Man VR Bundle (Photo: Sony) Virtual reality games aren't for everyone, but those sorts of experiences are slowly being integrated into more high-profile games. Sony's also made it evident that it's not planning on ditching virtual reality on the PlayStation 5 anytime soon, so if you're late to picking up a setup and are just now getting one, you won't have to worry about it being rendered useless. For those who are just now beginning their quest for virtual reality experiences, the PlayStation VR Marvel's Iron Man VR Bundle is a good place to start. It comes with a PlayStation VR headset, a PlayStation camera, two PlayStation Move controllers, Marvel's Iron Man VR, and a demo disc to get you started with the headset along with all the cords you'll need. These controllers and the camera combined with the headset mean you'll be able to play pretty much any virtual reality game that comes out. Where to Buy: Amazon Price: $19.99 (Black Friday Deal) to $349.99

Astro A20 Gen 2 Headset (Photo: Astro) Regardless of what you're playing and whether it's online with others or by yourself in a single-player game, you'll need a decent headset to get the full, immersive experience. If you don't have a headset yet or if your trusty headset from the PlayStation 4 days is reaching its end, consider the Astro A20 Gen 2 headset as your next purchase. As the name suggests, this headset is the second iteration of the A20, and best of all for PlayStation owners, it's compatible with both the PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation 5. It's got a flip-to-mute microphone for easy off-and-on muting whenever you're playing with others, and the battery should hold up through extended gaming sessions so long as you're charging it when it's not in use. If you're in a multi-console household and want to use it with Xbox devices as well, you can do so by picking up a separate adapter instead of buying a whole new headset. Where to Buy: Best Buy Price: $119