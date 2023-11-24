PS5 Gets Surprise Black Friday Discount

The PlayStation 5 is getting a Black Friday discount at Target. The PlayStation 5 is one of the hottest pieces of technology on the market right now, especially this fall with the arrival of some of the biggest games of the generation. The console was released in 2020 and was almost impossible to get without a quick finger and knowledge of restocks as scalping was prevalent and Sony was unable to match demand due to manufacturing issues. It created a lot of frustration, but stock became much better in 2022 and you can pretty much walk into any retailer and get one now in 2023. There are numerous bundles as well to take advantage of as well as a new slim model with a sku that includes a detachable disc drive.

With that said, the price of the PS5 has remained pretty much the same since launch. There are a variety of deals this holiday season on the console, but most of them require you to get a bundle which isn't bad, but some folks just want the console. Thankfully, Target has you covered. Target Circle members will be able to take advantage of a lucrative deal of the day on November 24th (aka Black Friday) which discounts the PS5 with a disc drive down to $350. This is $50 off and is a pretty good deal, as it puts it at the same price as the digital edition of the console. This will only be valid on the original PS5 model, not the slim one, but you're still getting the same performance and overall experience. If you're wanting to play a game like Marvel's Spider-Man 2, this is one deal you're going to want to take advantage of. With the money you would have to spend on buying the PS5 without a discount, you'll be able to buy a game. The deal will go live at midnight pacific time (3AM eastern time), so you may want to order it online and do an in-store pickup for tomorrow if that option is valid.

Given this is a deal through Target's membership, you likely won't be able to price match at other stores. Either way, this is an offer worth taking advantage of. Some users online say Target only has 10 units per store, but your mileage may vary. Either way, expect these to be fought over pretty quickly. You may have luck in-store, but given the time this will go up at, you'll want to shoot for an online order if you can.