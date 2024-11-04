New PS5 Console Bundle Releasing Ahead of Christmas

Sony has announced a new PS5 console bundle that it will be releasing in advance of the holiday season. Throughout the life cycle of the PS5, Sony has released various bundles of the hardware that have included games like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, God of War Ragnarok, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, NBA 2K25, and Horizon Forbidden West, to name a few. Now, with one of the busiest times of the year for PS5 sales coming up, Sony is gearing up to release another bundle, but it’s with a game that you might not expect.

Releasing on November 22, Sony’s latest PS5 console bundle will come included with Fortnite. This PS5 is specifically being dubbed the “Fortnite Cobalt Star” bundle and will come with everything you’d expect to find in a PS5 alongside special edition cosmetics that can then be used in Fortnite. Those items specifically include the Cobalt Snowfoot Outfit, Cobalt Crash Drums, Indigo Inverter Pickaxe, Weathered Snow Stripes Wrap, Sapphire Star Back Bling, and the LEGO style of the Cobalt Snowfoot Outfit. On the Rocket Racing and vehicle front, this bundle will also come with Discotheque Wheels, Stella Trail, and Krackle Boost. All of this gear will then be accompanied by 1,000 V-Bucks that can be used in the Fortnite Item Shop.

You can get a look at everything in this new PS5 bundle in the trailer here:

If you weren’t already sold on this upcoming PS5 console bundle, you might be soon enough. According to Dealabs, this PS5 bundle should be getting a $75 price cut to coincide with Black Friday. This means that the console will retail for $425 for the standard edition (which includes a disc drive) or $375 for the digital edition. As a whole, this would be one of the best deals that the PS5 has ever seen and would be perfect for those who are looking to snag the PlayStation hardware during the holiday period.

For now, it’s not known what else PlayStation might be doing for Black Friday and this sale on the PS5 bundle has yet to be officially announced. Still, we should be learning more on this front relatively soon, and when that happens, we’ll update you here on ComicBook.

