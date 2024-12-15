PS5 Fans Shocked to Discover They Missed a Huge Feature the Console Has

When upgrading to a new generation of gaming console, it is important to pair the upgrade with a TV upgrade. More than this, it is important to pay attention to the settings of your TV, otherwise you may be robbed of specific features and upgrades offered on consoles, like some PS5 owners recently found out.

Taking to Reddit, one PS5 user provided a warning to fellow PS5 owners that they may be playing on their console with 4K HDR turned off because of their TV. And unless you notice the difference yourself, you may never know about the issue.

“A whole two years of not having 4k HDR on,” reads the post. “Today I was looking at video settings and noticed I couldn’t have 2160p with HDR on because ‘my device didn’t support it’ even though my TV and HDMI cable do support 4K HDR.”

The post continues: “Turns out my TV HDMI settings had the ‘deep color’ option disabled by default. I enabled the option and the difference is night and day. Anyway, if you haven’t ever checked your video settings and have a big fancy 4K TV you may wanna check your TV and PS5 settings to make sure you aren’t limiting your settings somehow. I was fooled because it was capable of 1080p HDR with the default settings which triggered my tv to show the HDR indicator as being on so I just figured it was displaying 4K HD.”

The comments section of the post reveals other PlayStation 5 owners have had similar problems in the past. Meanwhile, others had no idea this was even a potential issue. In fact, the comments reveal some previously unaware users discovered they unknowingly had the same issue and were able to fix it because of the post. In other words, there appears to be a large contingent of PS5 players not getting 4K HDR out of their console/TV set up, and they don’t even know it.

Unfortunately, there is nothing really Sony can do about this issue as it is a TV setup issue, unrelated to the PS5. In fact, this issue is not limited to the PS5.

