PS Plus Users Can Get Paid $500 to Play PS3, PS2, PS1, and PSP Games

PlayStation Plus users on PS5 and PS4 have been presented with the opportunity to save over $500, but the offer is only available for a limited time. Those interested in subscribing to PlayStation Plus — whether on PS4 or PS5 — have three options: PS Plus Essential, PS Plus Extra, and PS Plus Premium. PS Plus Essential costs $10 a month. PS Plus Extra costs $15 a month. And then PS Plus Premium costs $18 a month. The prices fluctuate and decrease for longer subscriptions, but no matter what a subscription to any PlayStation Plus tier adds up quickly.

To celebrate the 30-year-anniversary of PlayStation, Sony is set go give away a 30-month PlayStation Plus Premium membership to 30 people in each of a wide range of countries. The participating countries include: Austria, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, Canada, United States, Taiwan, Singapore, Korea, and Malaysia. This means 810 PS Plus Premium 30-month subscriptions are being given out.

To be one of these lucky PS4 or PS5 users, all that has to be done between December 10 and December 23 is purchase a PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe membership and play any game from the Classics Catalog. Those with a subscription already can just jump straight into the games. In other words, a PlayStation Plus Premium subscription is necessary to enter, but it does not have to be a brand new subscription.

The official rules for the giveaway can be found here. Those that win will know because they will receive an email to the email associated with their PSN account letting them know they won. In addition to this all winners will be announced on the Promotion website on January 23, 2025. Those in Hong Kong, meanwhile, will be alerted to the news via local newspapers: Sing Tao Daily and The Standard.

