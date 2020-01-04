Major PlayStation 5 Compatibility Feature Reportedly Revealed

According to a new report, the PlayStation 5 controller — presumably dubbed the DualShock 5 — won’t be the only PlayStation controller compatible with the PS5. More specifically, a new report from Respawn First makes the claim that the PS4 controller, the DualShock 4, will be fully compatible with the next-gen PlayStation console. This is not only excellent news for fans of the controller, but is a good sign that we could get full backwards compatibility with the PS4. At the moment of publishing, Sony hasn’t confirmed this, but at the very least, this report — if true — leaves the door open for this to happen.

The aforementioned outlet doesn’t divulge its sources, but notes it has two different developers from different studios relaying this information to it. That said, it’s unclear if you will be able to use the PS4 controller on all PS5 games or if the feature is only for backwards compatibility. The report says that “most PlayStation 5 games will support hardware backward compatibility,” which seems to mean that adding PS4 controller support to PS5 games is up to the developer.

Of course, all of this information should be taken with a grain of salt, like any unofficial report. In other words, nothing here should be taken to the bookies, no matter how likely it seems. That said, PS5 dev kit photos that leaked last year did — seemingly — feature a PS4 controller connected to them. So, there’s that.

What remains to be seen is how different the PS5 controller will be from the PS4 controller. We know, the former has haptic feedback, but beyond that, we don’t know what’s going to be different about it. However, this should change soon, as Sony will likely unveil the controller when it unveils the console, which is expected to happen sometime in the next few months.

The PlayStation 5 is set to release sometime holiday 2020. At the moment, a specific release date and price point remain a mystery. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the console, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the PS5 by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.