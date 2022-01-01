PS5 Seemingly Losing Its Newest Exclusive Game to Xbox Soon

The PS5 is seemingly losing its newest and one of its highest-rated exclusive games to the Xbox Series X, and losing it fairly soon. In 2021, Sony and its partners shipped three major exclusive games. The first was Returnal. The second was Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. And the third, Deathloop, actually came the way of Xbox and Bethesda. The former two games are made by two studios owned by PlayStation, and no PlayStation games not named MLB The Show come to Xbox consoles. Deathloop seems to be and considering who made it, this isn’t all that surprising. More specifically, it looks like the game from Arkane Studios is coming to Xbox Series X and Xbox Game Pass in September.

The information comes the way of Bethesda, or more specifically, the game’s official Twitter account, which is promoting the latest PlayStation Store sale as it discounts Deathloop. To promote the deal, the game’s Twitter account released a new promotional video, and at the end of this video, it notes, in fine print, that the game is “not available on other consoles until at least September 14, 2022,” which is exactly one year after the game’s release. Of course, the implication here is that the game will come to Xbox Series X around September 14, and this is a reasonable conclusion to draw, though the cliff notes do say “at least.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unfortunately, without the finer details on the game’s exclusivity deal, we don’t know when exactly it’s coming to Xbox, but the week of September 14 seems like a safe bet. It would make sense for the game to come to Xbox Series X on its one-year anniversary, but that falls on a Wednesday, which is an uncommon day to release a game.

You have your targets. Now it's time to eliminate them all and break this time loop.



DEATHLOOP is 50% OFF on the PlayStation Store until 1/5/22. pic.twitter.com/bzu4o24Vj9 — DEATHLOOP (@deathloop) December 22, 2021

As always, we will keep you updated as more information is provided. In the meantime, below you can find a snippet from our official review of the game for insight into why so many have been raving about it.

“Although I’ve always respected developer Arkane Studios, the company has never crafted experiences that I have wholly adored,” reads the opening of our Deathloop review. “This combined with the notion that much of what I had seen of Deathloop prior to launch came across as obtuse and cumbersome made me a bit uncertain about how it would turn out. After playing the finished game, though, Deathloop is by far one of the best games I have played in 2021. Not only does it offer up an experience that is unlike anything else I can think of, but it’s filled to the brim with style and charm while also keeping Arkane’s penchant for level design intact.