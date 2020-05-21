Big PS5 Exclusive Launch Game Leaked Ahead of Announcement

✖

It looks like one of the PS5's big exclusives has leaked ahead of its official announcement from PlayStation. While there have been a few third-party games confirmed for the PlayStation 5, such as Godfall, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and Dirt 5, Sony Interactive Entertainment has been tight-lipped about the first-party and exclusive games its studios around the world are cooking up for the console. That said, it looks like one of its partners has leaked one of these games ahead of schedule.

Next Level Racing, an Australian manufacturer that makes racing cockpits for the professional racing scene, has seemingly confirmed that Gran Turismo 7 is in development for the PS5, and it looks like it's going to launch alongside the console this holiday season.

Taking to Instagram, the manufacturer, which has worked with PlayStation in the past, asked its followers what 2020 racing game they are looking forward to. Accompanying this question is a picture featuring the logos of four different racing games: Dirt 5, F1 2020, AMS 2, and Gran Turismo 7.

(Photo: Instagram)

As you can see, not only does Next Level Racing confirm the new Gran Turismo, but it has revealed the game's logo. Further, the "2020" part implies the game will release alongside the console later this year, which some previous rumors have suggested.

Of course, for now, the post, and everything it reveals and implies, should be taken with a grain of salt. While it seems unlikely, it's possible the manufacturer is simply speculating, and in the process created a mock-up Gran Turismo 7 logo. However, not only does the logo look official, but it's unclear why it would go through the trouble of creating a speculation post with an unofficial logo, causing Sony a massive headache in the process. No, it's more likely this is simply an example of some beans being spilled early.

At the moment of publishing, Sony has not issued an official comment on this latest leak, and it likely won't.

The PlayStation 5 is set to release sometime this holiday season at an unknown price point. Below, you can continue to read more about the console:

H/T, Sixth Axis.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.