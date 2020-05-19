PlayStation Plans to Reveal "Compelling" PS5 Games Soon

✖

News pertaining to the PlayStation 5 and its games has been nearly nonexistent compared to what Microsoft has been sharing about the Xbox Series X, but it looks like that’s set to change “soon” with a “compelling” lineup of PlayStation 5 games to be revealed in the near future. Kenichiro Yoshida, the president and CEO of Sony Corporation, suggested as much during a recent meeting (via VGC) where he talked about the next-gen PlayStation and the features it touted to set it apart from the current PlayStation 4. With PlayStation 5 games set to be revealed soon, hopefully we’ll finally see some of those features in action.

Yoshida’s comments about the PlayStation 5 were shared in the notes for the meeting published by Sony where he talked about speed, haptics, sound, and other parts of the PlayStation 5’s design. Underneath a slide where he talked about the evolution of sound in the PlayStation 5, he said the PlayStation 5 is “a truly next generation console by providing game experiences that were not possible before.” He continued to mention that some of the games we’ll see on the PlayStation 5 – both first-party titles and third-party – will be revealed soon.

“Games for the PS5 that deliver this new gaming experience are being made by both 1st and 3rd party developers, and we plan to introduce a compelling line up of titles soon,” he said.

“Soon” could mean anything when it comes to console and next-gen game timeframes, but there’s been some talk of Sony planning to reveal more on its PlayStation 5 plans in June. We know of several games that have been confirmed for the PlayStation 5 already, but we haven’t seen gameplay from these games yet or much of anything else besides just their confirmations. We also haven’t yet seen the design of the PlayStation 5, though we’ve at least gotten a slick controller out of the reveals.

Compare that to the Xbox reveals and it’s easy to see why PlayStation-minded people are getting antsy. The recent gameplay event from Microsoft may not have had as much actual gameplay as people would’ve hoped for, but a showcase of multiple games coming to the Xbox Series X is something Sony just hasn’t done yet for its PlayStation 5 console.

Many companies are now starting to share their gaming news or plan to do so soon given that we’re almost upon the canceled E3 season, so expect to see more news sooner rather than later.

