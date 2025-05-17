New Free PS5 Game Is Getting Positive Reviews on PlayStation Store

A new, free PS5 game is getting positive reviews on the PlayStation Store, suggesting it may be worth checking out. Right now, it is a busy time on PS5. The last several weeks, PS5 and PS5 Pro users have been treated to the likes of Game of the Year frontrunner Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, a remaster of one of the best RPGs of all time in the form of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, and a new DOOM game in the form of DOOM: The Dark Ages. Meanwhile, on the horizon are games like Death Stranding 2: On the Beach and Elden Ring Nightreign. And then before this, there was the likes of Monster Hunter Wilds, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, Split Fiction, and Assassin’s Creed Shadows. During all of this Xbox even brought one of its best games to the PS5, Forza Horizon 5.

All of that said, those on PS5 who somehow have the bandwidth to check out something new may be interested in knowing a new, free-to-play game was released on the PlayStation Store this week called Palia, and it is apparently pretty good. This is at least what its 4.15 out of 5 stars on the PlayStation Store suggests. This solid rating is after more than 1,200 user reviews for the game.

Palia, for those who have never heard of it, is a 2023 life sim meets MMO. Since 2023, the game was only available on PC and Nintendo Switch, but this week it came to other platforms, including PS5. Developed and published by Los Angeles-based studio Singularity 6, it offers a ton of content, as free-to-play MMOs often do. To this end, the game takes a bare minimum of 60 to 70 hours to complete, though it is very easy to sink a few hundred hours into the free-to-play title.

“Discover a welcoming world in Palia, a free-to-play fantasy life sim adventure where you can craft, explore, and create the life and home of your dreams,” reads an official description of the game on the PlayStation Store, for those unfamiliar with it. “With nearly endless ways to make Palia your home, you’ll find relaxation and joy in every corner of this vibrant, heartwarming world.”

Those that decide to check out Palia on PlayStation 5 won’t need to open up their wallet, but they will need to clear 22 GB of space on the PS5 console in order to download the entire game.

