PS5 Sale Makes Fan-Favorite Game Only $1.99 for a Limited Time

A new PlayStation Store sale has made a fan-favorite PS5 game only $1.99 for a limited time. The deal in question is live until September 26, and represents a savings of 90 percent on the PS5 game, which normally runs at $20. Subsequently, this is the cheapest the PS5 game has ever been on the PlayStation Store. Meanwhile, the game in question is also available on PS4, which means the same deal is available to PS4 users.

The mystery game hails from the year 2021, the first full year of the PS5. And just like the first full year of the PS4, which was 2014, 2021 was light in terms of compelling releases. Even in a light year, PS5 gamers were treated to the likes of It Takes Two, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Deathloop, Returnal, Resident Evil Village, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Hitman 3, and Chicory: A Colorful Tale. Unfortunately, horror fans didn't have much to celebrate beyond Resident Evil Village. They did get Tormented Souls though.

On Metacritic, Tormented Souls' scores vary platform to platform, ranging from 72 to 79. Fan reviews suggest the game is better than this though. For example, on Steam the game has amassed 3,780 user reviews, 92 percent of which are positive, giving the game a "Very Positive" rating. In fact, this only a couple points off the highest rating a game can earn on Steam, "Overwhelmingly Positive." Meanwhile, on the PlayStation Store the game has nearly 2,000 user reviews, which average out to a score of 4.5 out of 5.

"While investigating the disappearance of twin girls at Winterlake, something terrible happens to Caroline Walker," reads an official story synopsis for everyone unfamiliar with the classic survival-horror game. "Waking in the dead of night, naked and hooked up to some kind of outdated medical equipment in a bathtub, Caroline must fight for her life as she explores the halls of the abandoned mansion."

With a sequel, Tormented Souls 2, coming to PS5 and other platforms in 2025, now is a great time for those interested on PlayStation consoles to check out this love letter to survival-horror games from yesteryear.