PlayStation Addresses Big PS5 Backwards Compatibility Question

Today, Sony revealed the PS5 price and release date, pre-orders for the console went live, the retail box was revealed, the first launch games were revealed, PS5 game prices were announced, and the price of the controller was divulged. And that's just the tip of the iceberg. It was a huge day for the PS5, and new information continues to trickle out. For example, we've now learned that the PS5 will play 99 percent of PS4 games. In other words, almost every PS4 game will be playable on PS5.

For now, it remains to be seen what PS4 games won't be playable on PS5, but it's presumably going to be delisted games or games with strange licensing rights. Of course, once the console actually launches, a proper list will be compiled, but for now all we can do is speculate.

Unfortunately, there's still no word if the PS5 will play PS3, PS2, or PS1 games in any capacity. Earlier this year, there were rumors the PS5 would be backward compatible with these older PlayStation systems, but at this point, this is looking very unlikely. The longer Sony goes without addressing this question, the more likely it's answer isn't satisfactory.

That said, for now, while it hasn't been outright confirmed, backward compatibility with the legacy consoles hasn't been outright unconfirmed. In other words, there's still a chance.

If you own many PS4 games on disc, be sure to get the PS5 with a disc-drive. This version costs $500, aka $100 more than the all-digital PS5, but if you get the all-digital PS5 you won't be able to insert your PS4 discs and play them.

The PlayStation 5 is set to release worldwide on November 12, two days after the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S release.

