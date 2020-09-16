PlayStation 5 Prices Revealed for DualSense Controller, Other Accessories

✖

Sony’s PlayStation 5 event brought us the release date and pricing info for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition consoles, but it wasn’t until after the event concluded that we learned how much the DualSense controllers and other accessories would cost. The PlayStation controller required to play games on the new consoles will cost $69.99 if you purchase it as a standalone item, but you can of course look forward to the consoles themselves coming with one controller to get you started.

The price of the controller and more weren’t included in the main showcase but were instead relegated to the PlayStation Blog for a recap of everything that took place and a preview of some things that weren’t seen in the event. Accessories for the PlayStation 5 will launch alongside the consoles in November and include everything from the DualSense controllers to charging stations for the devices to a media remote to control all your apps and other content.

We’ve seen these PlayStation 5 accessories before when they were first showcased in a past PlayStation 5 event and were later featured on the console’s site to be viewed from different angles. We didn’t know the prices until now, however. The prices of each of the PlayStation 5 launch accessories can be found below with descriptions of each product from the PlayStation Blog.

PlayStation 5 Accessories

DualSense Wireless Controller (standalone) – US$69.99/¥6,980/€69.99 (RRP)

PULSE 3D wireless headset – with 3D audio support and dual noise-cancelling microphones US$99.99/¥9,980/€99.99 (RRP)

HD Camera – with dual 1080p lenses for gamers to broadcast themselves along with their epic gameplay moments US$59.99/¥5,980/€59.99 (RRP)

Media Remote – to navigate movies and streaming services with ease US$29.99/¥2,980/€29.99 (RRP)

DualSense Charging Station – to conveniently charge two DualSense Wireless Controllers US$29.99/¥2,980/€29.99 (RRP)

For now, it’s only been confirmed that the DualSense controller will release in the white and black color scheme that we’ve already seen from past reveals. Other color combos will inevitably follow just as we’ll eventually get different styles of PlayStation 5 consoles later, but for now, we’ll have just the one controller to use at launch.

That controller boasts a number of features that the DualShock 4 lacks. While there are numerous features to take note of, one of the most significant changes is the introduction of haptic feedback that’ll be used in different PlayStation 5 games. The controller will also use adaptive triggers to apply resistance and other gameplay effects during key moments in games.

The PlayStation 5 accessories listed above will all launch in November.