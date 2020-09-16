PlayStation Announces First PS5 Launch Games

✖

PlayStation has announced its first PS5 launch games during today’s live-streamed event. Fans are all too ready to plunk down their money for the new iteration of the console. The list of new titles to play on Sony’s black and white device include Demon’s Souls, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Astro’s Playroom, and Destruction AllStars. Now, a couple of these titles were heavily figured to be there on day one like Spider-Man and Sackboy. But, other things like Demon’s Souls have fans of that respective series hyped for the launch of the PS5 like never before. Most of these will be launching with a tidy new $69.99 price tag as well. That will surely cause some eyebrow-raising on social media. (Check out the individual pricing for these titles at the bottom of the article.)

Comicbook.com’s Tyler Fischer was around for all the madness surrounding the PS5 event today. He went into detail talking about the pricing fans can expect for next generation of Sony’s console. Fans seem to be pretty excited to hear that the pricing hasn’t jumped too much from what the early speculation led the fanbase to believe.

“PlayStation has officially revealed the PS5 release date. After months and months and months of painfully waiting, PlayStation fans finally know when they will be able to begin enjoying next-gen gaming on the PS4's successor,” Fischer began. “Barring any expected delay, Sony's PS5 will release on November 12 and cost $400 and $500. The latter price point will be for the console with a disc-drive, while the former will be the all-digital version without a disc-drive. That said, beyond this one difference, both consoles are exactly the same.”

“If this release date looks familiar, it's because it's the same window Sony has launched its last three consoles in: PS4, PS3, and PS2. Similarly to the PS5, Sony opted to release the PS4 on November 15, 2013,” he added. “And considering how successful the PS4 has been, it's no surprise Sony has returned to this window in an attempt to replicate its success.”

The following titles will be available at launch from Sony Interactive Entertainment:

1. Astro’s Playroom (Japan Studio) – pre-installed on PS5

2. Demon’s Souls (Bluepoint Games / Japan Studio) – $69.99 / €79.99 / ¥7,900

3. Destruction AllStars (Lucid Games / XDEV) – $69.99 / €79.99 / ¥7,900

4. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games) – $49.99 / €59.99 / ¥5,900

5. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Mile Morales Ultimate Edition (Insomniac Games) – $69.99 / €79.99 / ¥7,900

6. Sackboy: A Big Adventure (Sumo Digital / XDEV) – US$59.99 / €69.99 / ¥6,900

