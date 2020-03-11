PlayStation Teases What Type of PS5 Games It’s Making

During a recent interview, Head of Worldwide Studios, Hermen Hulst, teased what type of PS5 games Sony is making. As you may know, this generation, Sony Interactive Entertainment has killed it from an exclusives standpoint. PlayStation‘s studios around the world are some of the best in the business. Just this generation we’ve gotten God of War, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Horizon: Zero Dawn, Bloodborne, Until Dawn, and many more. Meanwhile, it still has games like The Last of Us Part 2 and Ghost of Tsushima, both of which look like they could be the console’s most impressive exclusive games yet.

That said, if you’ve played many or most of PlayStation 4’s exclusive games, you’ll probably have recognized a pattern among them: they are all narrative-driven, single-player games. It’s been a successful strategy for Sony, and it’s a strategy it will be sticking by with the PS5.

When asked about the future of Worldwide Studios, going into next generation and beyond, the aforementioned Hulst noted that Sony is committed to making more single-player, narrative-driven games.

“We’re very committed to dedicated hardware, as we were before,” said Hulst while speaking to PlayStation Blog. “We’re gonna continue to do that. And we’re very committed to quality exclusives. And to strong narrative-driven, single-player games. At the same time, we’re going to be very open to experimentation, to new ideas. Just trying things out to see what works. I think that’s also very much part of the DNA of Worldwide Studios.”

As you can see, not only is Sony sticking with its bread and butter, but it’s looking to experiment and roll the dice on some new ideas. Whether this will be done within the same parameter or lead to an exploration of other genres, who knows, but it’s exciting to hear the company won’t be resting on its laurels too much.

The PlayStation 5 is set to release sometime this holiday season. At the moment of publishing, Sony hasn’t revealed any of its first-party games, however, we do have plenty of confirmed PS5 games, all of which you can read about right HERE.