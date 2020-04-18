Sony Reportedly Confident About PS5’s Launch Games

According to a new report, Sony Interactive Entertainment is “confident” about the PlayStation 5‘s launch games. At the moment of publishing, the PlayStation makers haven’t revealed these PS5 games, but this should squash the concerns of many PlayStation gamers that Sony wasn’t going to deliver the goods in this regard, something it can’t afford given that the Xbox Series X will be packing a new Halo game at launch.

The new report comes way of Bloomberg, which unfortunately doesn’t divulge many more details on the topic. However, what is noted is that the COVID-19 pandemic could disrupt this launch lineup as developers all around the world work from home. In other words, there’s a good chance the PS5’s launch lineup will be lighter than originally intended, but for now this hasn’t been confirmed.

As for what these launch games will be, who knows. Of course, the bulk of launch games will be third-party titles, and likely on multiple platforms. Meanwhile, on the exclusive front, there’s rumblings and rumors of plenty games, including the following:

Of course, what games the PS5 is packing at launch will be a big determiner on whether or not it’s worth upgrading from the PS4. While the PS5 will certainly be way more powerful than the PS4, unless it has some killer games, not many are going to be willing to immediately drop half a grand on it.

That said, while we may not know what exclusives are in development for the next-gen PlayStation console, we do have a growing list of confirmed games for the console.

