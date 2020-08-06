New PS5 Report Has Great News About Backward Compatibility

✖

A new PS5 report has shared some great news about backward compatibility. At the moment of publishing, Sony hasn't said a great deal about the PS5's backward compatibility capabilities. In the past, the PlayStation makers have said the console will play an "overwhelming majority" of PS4 games, but that's all it has said. There's still no definitive answer on whether or not the console will play PS3, PS2, or PS1 games. And unfortunately, there's still no information on this.

What we do have though is a new report from Lance McDonald, a popular gaming-centric YouTuber. According to McDonald, there will be no whitelisting when it comes to PS4 backward compatibility on PS5. In other words, while Sony is going out of its way to test PS4 games on PS5, it's not going to stop PS5 users from running any PS4 game on the console. In other words, the PS5 runs every PS4 game, though some untested games may not work or at least not well.

Unfortunately, this is all McDonald reveals. Further, no source is cited, so take everything here with a grain of salt. None of it is official information, and even if it's accurate, it's also possible it's outdated information. And of course, everything is subject to change in this business.

At the moment of publishing, Sony has not commented on this rumor in any capacity. And it's highly unlikely it will. Sony typically does not comment on rumors, reports, leaks, or anything of the speculative variety.

The PlayStation 5 is set to release worldwide this holiday season. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of a precise release date or a price point.

H/T, Reset Era.

