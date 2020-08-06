PS5 and PS4 State of Play Event Won't Have These Games, Says Insider

✖

A new PlayStation State of Play is scheduled to go down tomorrow, featuring both PS4 and PS5 games. Ahead of the reveal, PlayStation has set expectations by confirming there will no major PS5 news, including information about a price and release date. Further, Sony has confirmed there will be no first-party PS5 games present, which rules out Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Horizon Forbidden West, and more. That said, what we will see is third-party PS5 games, alongside PS4 games as well. This selection of games won't include two fairly big and anticipated releases though.

According to a prominent and reliable industry insider, Shinobi602, neither the rumored Mass Effect Trilogy Remastered will be there, nor Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, also known as Call of Duty 2020. Many expected the latter in particular to be present, but it looks like it won't be.

Of course, take this scoop with a grain of salt. Nothing here is official, and even if it's accurate, it's possible it's outdated information. That said, the source in question has proven reliable many times in the past, so there's no real reason to doubt the claims here. Further, even if we don't hear about these two games tomorrow, there's a high chance we will hear about both quite soon. In the case of Call of Duty, very soon.

At the moment of publishing, no party implicated -- Sony, EA, Activision, BioWare, Treyarch, or Raven Software -- have commented on the rumor and it's unlikely any will, or at least none of them typically do.

