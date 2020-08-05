Blizzard Executive Shares Bad News About PS5 Price

✖

The PS5 is poised to release worldwide in a few months, yet we still don't have a release date or pricing information, and it looks like we may not be getting any information on the latter for a while. According to Executive Vice President at Blizzard, Mike Ybarra, who previously was one of the heads at Xbox, the price of the PS5 won't be revealed anytime soon. Ybarra doesn't divulge any specifics beyond this, but the information is enough to have some PlayStation fans disappointed.

The snippet of information comes way of Ybarra's personal Twitter account, where he revealed as much while interacting with a fan on the social media platform. Ybarra doesn't disclose much, but simply notes that PS5's "price won't be known for a while, unfortunately." Ybarra doesn't say how he knows this information, but as an executive of one of the biggest companies in gaming and as a former lead at Xbox, he presumably is privy to information most aren't.

Of course, this information should be taken with a grain of salt, like any unofficial information. However, this isn't a random Reddit poster or a 4chan leaker. This is one of the heads of Blizzard.

All this is just noise. The price of the box console and the quality of the exclusive games are the deciding factors to many of the hardcore gamers out there. 'Where your friends are' is still a big factor too. Price won't be known for a while, unfortunately. — Mike Ybarra (@Qwik) August 4, 2020

The PlayStation 5 is scheduled to release worldwide sometime this holiday season at an unknown price point. That said, according to recent scuttlebutt, reports, and rumors, we may get some of this information sometime later this month. Yet again, Ybarra's tweet suggests otherwise, though "a while" is pretty vague and subjective.

For more news, rumors, leaks, and every other type of coverage on the PS5 click here or check out the relevant links below:

As always, feel free to hit the comments section with your thoughts or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. How much do you think the PS5 will cost? Will you be picking it up at launch no matter the price?

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.